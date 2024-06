LONDON (Reuters) - Barclays will cut about 100 million pounds ($127 million) of annual costs from its UK corporate banking business by 2026, it said on Tuesday, as part of wider cost-cutting plans announced in February.

The lender will continue to invest in the business, seeking to deepen lending relationships with corporate clients, the division's CEO Matt Hammerstein said.

($1 = 0.7865 pounds)

