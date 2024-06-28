Barclays PLC notes the Federal Reserve Board’s (“FRB”) publication of the results from its annual bank stress tests on 26 June 2024. The projected capital ratios for Barclays US LLC (Barclays’ US intermediate holding company) remained above the regulatory minimum required levels across all nine quarters of the test.

In addition, Barclays US LLC has published its own assessment of its results under the FRB’s hypothetical supervisory severely adverse scenario, which can be found on the Barclays website at:

https://home.barclays/investor-relations/investor-news/fed-filings/

