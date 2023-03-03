Advanced search
    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
08:45:09 2023-03-03 am EST
170.98 GBX   -0.45%
Barclays : Update Regarding CEO

03/03/2023 | 08:20am EST
3 March 2023

Barclays PLC

Update regarding Chief Executive Officer

Further to the announcement on 28 November 2022, Barclays PLC and Barclays Bank PLC ("Barclays") is pleased to announce that its CEO, C.S. Venkatakrishnan, has completed the treatment for Non- Hodgkin Lymphoma and is now in remission. His letter to colleagues on this subject is below:

"Dear Colleagues,

I am pleased to inform you that I have completed the treatment for Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma that I commenced last November. I am now in remission (no evidence of disease). Over the coming weeks, I plan to be working more from the office, and ultimately resuming travel.

I am very grateful for the care I have received, using the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre's program available to all US employees. Equally, I wish to thank you for your thoughts, prayers, and kind notes.

As always, I encourage you to pay close attention to your physical and mental wellbeing. If you or eligible members of your family have been diagnosed with cancer, please do make use of the support we provide to employees worldwide."

-ENDS-

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Media Relations

Chris Manners

Jon Tracey

+44 (0) 20 7773 2136

+44 (0) 20 7116 4755

About Barclays

Barclays is a British universal bank. We are diversified by business, by different types of customer and client, and geography. Our businesses include consumer banking and payments operations around the world, as well as a top-tier, full service, global corporate and investment bank, all of which are supported by our service company which provides technology, operations and functional services across the Barclays Group. For further information about Barclays, please visit our website home.barclays.

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 03 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2023 13:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Consensus
