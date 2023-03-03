Barclays : Update Regarding CEO

3 March 2023

Barclays PLC

Update regarding Chief Executive Officer

Further to the announcement on 28 November 2022, Barclays PLC and Barclays Bank PLC ("Barclays") is pleased to announce that its CEO, C.S. Venkatakrishnan, has completed the treatment for Non- Hodgkin Lymphoma and is now in remission. His letter to colleagues on this subject is below:

"Dear Colleagues,

I am pleased to inform you that I have completed the treatment for Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma that I commenced last November. I am now in remission (no evidence of disease). Over the coming weeks, I plan to be working more from the office, and ultimately resuming travel.

I am very grateful for the care I have received, using the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre's program available to all US employees. Equally, I wish to thank you for your thoughts, prayers, and kind notes.

As always, I encourage you to pay close attention to your physical and mental wellbeing. If you or eligible members of your family have been diagnosed with cancer, please do make use of the support we provide to employees worldwide."

