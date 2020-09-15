Log in
Barclays : Vanguard faults Alphabet on CEO pay, names new proxy chief

09/15/2020 | 10:49am EDT
2020 World Economic Forum in Davos

Vanguard Group Inc said it voted against the pay of Alphabet Inc executives, including new CEO Sundar Pichai, one of several examples of proxy voting the top mutual fund firm gave in a report to be released on Tuesday as it names a new stewardship chief.

The parent of search engine Google paid Pichai's stock awards valued at $276.6 million for 2019, according to the company's proxy, accounting for nearly all his compensation.

Vanguard said in the report it "found a misalignment between pay and performance" and would have liked to see more long-term compensation tied to metrics like relative total shareholder return.

In an advisory ballot at Alphabet's annual meeting in June 25% of votes cast were "against" the pay. An Alphabet spokeswoman declined to comment on Vanguard's votes.

Vanguard also opposed Alphabet's executive pay in prior years. But like other fund firms lately, Vanguard has begun to disclose more details about its reasoning behind specific proxy votes on topics like director elections, social issues or climate policies.

John Galloway, whom Vanguard will name as its new head of stewardship on Tuesday, said an argument to keep the talks behind closed doors would be to have more candid conversations with company executives. But he is more concerned about making Vanguard's views transparent to its clients, as many votes are decided for subtle reasons.

"How we evaluate nuance is really important and certainly outstrips other concerns," Galloway said in a telephone interview.

In another example, in Britain, Vanguard said it declined to back a shareholder resolution at Barclays aimed at pushing the bank to phase out financial activities in the energy and utilities sectors. Instead, after talking to management, Vanguard wrote that it backed the company's own climate-related proposal as "we determined that management's approach was in the best interest of long-term shareholders."

By Ross Kerber and Simon Jessop

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 2.04% 1538.4 Delayed Quote.12.65%
BARCLAYS PLC -0.87% 102.72 Delayed Quote.-42.32%
Financials
Sales 2020 21 224 M 27 397 M 27 397 M
Net income 2020 714 M 922 M 922 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 27,3x
Yield 2020 0,11%
Capitalization 17 973 M 23 152 M 23 201 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,85x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 80 800
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart BARCLAYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Barclays Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 142,68 GBX
Last Close Price 103,62 GBX
Spread / Highest target 127%
Spread / Average Target 37,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Edward Staley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Mark Ashton Rigby Group Chief Operating Officer
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Timothy James Breedon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC-42.32%23 152
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.50%312 288
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-28.83%243 017
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-26.89%223 101
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-20.51%174 601
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-0.61%135 689
