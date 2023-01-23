Advanced search
    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:22:22 2023-01-23 am EST
179.48 GBX   +0.59%
04:15aFTSE 100 Rises After Strong US Close
DJ
04:05aBarclays adds former HSBC banker Marc Moses to its board
RE
03:05aFTSE 100 Seen Opening Slightly Higher
DJ
Barclays adds former HSBC banker Marc Moses to its board

01/23/2023 | 04:05am EST
The logo of Barclays bank is seen on glass lamps outside of a branch of the bank in the City of London financial district in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Barclays has appointed former HSBC banker Marc Moses to its board as one of two fresh appointments following the retirement of two directors who have served their tenure, the British bank said on Monday.

The other new appointee to the board is John Kingman, chair of insurer L&G, who will take over as chair of Barclays UK, the bank's British retail banking arm.

The pair replace Mike Ashley and Crawford Gillies, who will step down from the Barclays board after they will have completed the standard nine-year term by the time of the bank's annual shareholder meeting in May this year.

Moses worked at Barclays rival HSBC from 2005 to 2019, most recently serving as its chief risk officer.

(Reporting By Lawrence White, Editing by Iain Withers)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 25 075 M 31 045 M 31 045 M
Net income 2022 4 914 M 6 084 M 6 084 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,07x
Yield 2022 4,01%
Capitalization 28 327 M 35 072 M 35 072 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,13x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 81 600
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart BARCLAYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Barclays PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 178,42 GBX
Average target price 236,07 GBX
Spread / Average Target 32,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
C. S. Venkatakrishnan Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Angela Anna Cross Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Mark Ashton Rigby Group Chief Operating Officer
Laura Padovani Global Head-Compliance Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC12.55%35 072
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.73%396 217
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION2.20%270 691
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.98%218 919
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.37%168 381
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.91%165 542