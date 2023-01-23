Barclays adds former HSBC banker Marc Moses to its board

The other new appointee to the board is John Kingman, chair of insurer L&G, who will take over as chair of Barclays UK, the bank's British retail banking arm.

The pair replace Mike Ashley and Crawford Gillies, who will step down from the Barclays board after they will have completed the standard nine-year term by the time of the bank's annual shareholder meeting in May this year.

Moses worked at Barclays rival HSBC from 2005 to 2019, most recently serving as its chief risk officer.

(Reporting By Lawrence White, Editing by Iain Withers)