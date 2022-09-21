Advanced search
    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:23 2022-09-21 am EDT
171.75 GBX   +0.49%
BARCLAYS : aims to boost sustainable residential development with launch of industry-leading framework
PU
NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Caution to -2-
DJ
Sabadell UK unit TSB to give staff 1,000 pounds to cope with inflation
RE
Barclays : aims to boost sustainable residential development with launch of industry-leading framework

09/21/2022 | 06:22am EDT
Barclays Corporate Banking has announced the launch of a brand new Sustainable Residential Development Framework, designed collaboratively with CBRE Environmental Consulting Group to help support the financing, monitoring, data collection and delivery of Green Residential Development Loans.

The industry-leading framework ties in closely with Barclays existing Green Term Loan proposition and guides eligible clients to make sustainable choices. The framework sets out minimum standards, signposts what more can be done to achieve a deeper 'green', and recognises the positive impact that developers can have in the communities in which they operate through a social impact score. Eligible schemes that go further than the minimum criteria can achieve a rating of 'Good', Innovative' or 'Emerald', awarded at practical completion of the development.

Jason Constable, Head of Real Estate for Barclays Corporate Banking, said:

"Communities across the country want to live and work in efficient, sustainable and green-certified buildings that are high quality and cheap to run. We are launching this framework to help promote developments with the very best green and social impact credentials, so we can help support the industry in building enough sustainable and energy efficient housing to meet rapidly growing consumer demand."

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 10:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on BARCLAYS PLC
Financials
Sales 2022 24 826 M 28 312 M 28 312 M
Net income 2022 4 534 M 5 170 M 5 170 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,33x
Yield 2022 4,25%
Capitalization 27 286 M 31 117 M 31 117 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,10x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 81 600
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart BARCLAYS PLC
Barclays PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 170,92 GBX
Average target price 237,20 GBX
Spread / Average Target 38,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
C. S. Venkatakrishnan Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Angela Anna Cross Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Mark Ashton Rigby Group Chief Operating Officer
Laura Padovani Global Head-Compliance Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC-8.60%31 117
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.85%340 695
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-23.20%274 564
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-11.82%210 775
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.52%164 656
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.78%151 843