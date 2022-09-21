Barclays : aims to boost sustainable residential development with launch of industry-leading framework

Barclays Corporate Banking has announced the launch of a brand new Sustainable Residential Development Framework, designed collaboratively with CBRE Environmental Consulting Group to help support the financing, monitoring, data collection and delivery of Green Residential Development Loans.

The industry-leading framework ties in closely with Barclays existing Green Term Loan proposition and guides eligible clients to make sustainable choices. The framework sets out minimum standards, signposts what more can be done to achieve a deeper 'green', and recognises the positive impact that developers can have in the communities in which they operate through a social impact score. Eligible schemes that go further than the minimum criteria can achieve a rating of 'Good', Innovative' or 'Emerald', awarded at practical completion of the development.

Jason Constable, Head of Real Estate for Barclays Corporate Banking, said:

"Communities across the country want to live and work in efficient, sustainable and green-certified buildings that are high quality and cheap to run. We are launching this framework to help promote developments with the very best green and social impact credentials, so we can help support the industry in building enough sustainable and energy efficient housing to meet rapidly growing consumer demand."