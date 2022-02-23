Log in
    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/22 11:35:19 am
189.84 GBX   -0.45%
02:29aCOLUMN-UKRAINE JOLT SEES MORE CONSENSUS TRADES HITS THE SKIDS : Mike Dolan
RE
02:29aBARCLAYS : Directorate Change (PDF 585KB)
PU
02:19aBARCLAYS : FY 2021 Investor Presentation (PDF 1MB)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Barclays annual profit nearly trebles as bad loans ebb

02/23/2022 | 02:11am EST
LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Barclays reported its annual profit nearly trebled as bad loan charges plunged and its investment bank continued its strong recent performance amid market volatility in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The British lender on Wednesday reported profit before tax for 2021 of 8.4 billion pounds ($11.42 billion), up from 3.1 billion pounds a year ago and above the average analysts' forecast of 8.1 billion pounds.

Barclays said it would buy back 1 billion pounds of its own shares and increase its full-year dividend to 4 pence per share, in its first update to investors since C.S. Venkatakrishnan took over as Chief Executive following the shock exit of Jes Staley in November.

Staley left after a dispute with British financial regulators over how he described his ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Venkatakrishnan, who is known inside the bank as Venkat and like Staley is a former employee of JPMorgan, indicated after his elevation to the CEO role that the lender's investment banking-focused strategy is "the right one".

The bank confirmed its long-standing chief financial officer Tushar Morzaria had decided to retire from the lender, with his deputy Anna Cross set to take on the role from April. ($1 = 0.7357 pounds) (Reporting By Lawrence White and Iain Withers, Editing by John O'Donnell)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC -0.45% 189.84 Delayed Quote.1.69%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -0.18% 151.87 Delayed Quote.-3.92%
Analyst Recommendations on BARCLAYS PLC
Financials
Sales 2021 21 886 M 29 750 M 29 750 M
Net income 2021 5 919 M 8 046 M 8 046 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,56x
Yield 2021 3,24%
Capitalization 31 795 M 43 221 M 43 221 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,45x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 83 000
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 190,16 GBX
Average target price 246,40 GBX
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
C. S. Venkatakrishnan Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Mark Ashton Rigby Group Chief Operating Officer
Laura Padovani Global Head-Compliance Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC1.69%43 221
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-3.92%447 120
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION2.41%368 026
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.18%256 660
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY15.21%214 807
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.5.15%206 910