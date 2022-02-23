Barclays annual profit nearly trebles as bad loans ebb

LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Barclays reported its
annual profit nearly trebled as bad loan charges plunged and its
investment bank continued its strong recent performance amid
market volatility in the COVID-19 pandemic.
The British lender on Wednesday reported profit before tax
for 2021 of 8.4 billion pounds ($11.42 billion), up from 3.1
billion pounds a year ago and above the average analysts'
forecast of 8.1 billion pounds.
Barclays said it would buy back 1 billion pounds of its own
shares and increase its full-year dividend to 4 pence per share,
in its first update to investors since C.S. Venkatakrishnan took
over as Chief Executive following the shock exit of Jes Staley
in November.
Staley left after a dispute with British financial
regulators over how he described his ties with convicted sex
offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Venkatakrishnan, who is known inside the bank as Venkat and
like Staley is a former employee of JPMorgan, indicated after
his elevation to the CEO role that the lender's investment
banking-focused strategy is "the right one".
The bank confirmed its long-standing chief financial officer
Tushar Morzaria had decided to retire from the lender, with his
deputy Anna Cross set to take on the role from April.
($1 = 0.7357 pounds)
(Reporting By Lawrence White and Iain Withers, Editing by John
O'Donnell)