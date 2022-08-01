Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Barclays PLC
  News
  Summary
    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:50 2022-08-01 am EDT
160.09 GBX   +1.85%
160.09 GBX   +1.85%
05:24aBARCLAYS : appoints Adrian Beidas as Co-Head of Advisory for the UK
PU
05:23aDeutsche Bank Staff Said To Violate Company Policy In Tax Fraud Case
MT
02:28aBARCLAYS : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
Summary 
Summary

Barclays : appoints Adrian Beidas as Co-Head of Advisory for the UK

08/01/2022 | 05:24am EDT
Barclays Corporate and Investment Bank today announces the appointment of Adrian Beidas to co-lead its Advisory business in the UK, alongside Omar Faruqui, Co-Head of M&A for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Adrian has extensive experience in the UK market. He joins Barclays from UBS where he has spent the past six years, most recently as a Managing Director within their UK Advisory team. Before UBS, he spent 12 years at Goldman Sachs in the UK M&A team responsible for executing deals across all sectors. Adrian started his career at Lazard in London. During his career, he has advised on a number of landmark public transactions, including Unilever's defence and subsequent unification, the defence and sale of Cadbury to Kraft, and the unification of RELX. He has also led numerous private sale processes such as Instavolt, Deb Group and PSN, and IPOs including Ocado, Ascential and Virgin Money. Adrian joins Barclays in October.

Alisdair Gayne, Head of UK Investment Banking at Barclays, said: "Adrian's extensive experience and client relationships will help us to further strengthen our capabilities in one of our home markets. Together with Omar, he will accelerate the growth of our UK M&A business, providing value-add advisory services to clients."

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 09:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 24 314 M 29 584 M 29 584 M
Net income 2022 4 361 M 5 306 M 5 306 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,19x
Yield 2022 4,96%
Capitalization 25 611 M 31 162 M 31 162 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,05x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 81 600
Free-Float 99,6%
