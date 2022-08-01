Barclays : appoints Adrian Beidas as Co-Head of Advisory for the UK

Barclays Corporate and Investment Bank today announces the appointment of Adrian Beidas to co-lead its Advisory business in the UK, alongside Omar Faruqui, Co-Head of M&A for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Adrian has extensive experience in the UK market. He joins Barclays from UBS where he has spent the past six years, most recently as a Managing Director within their UK Advisory team. Before UBS, he spent 12 years at Goldman Sachs in the UK M&A team responsible for executing deals across all sectors. Adrian started his career at Lazard in London. During his career, he has advised on a number of landmark public transactions, including Unilever's defence and subsequent unification, the defence and sale of Cadbury to Kraft, and the unification of RELX. He has also led numerous private sale processes such as Instavolt, Deb Group and PSN, and IPOs including Ocado, Ascential and Virgin Money. Adrian joins Barclays in October.

Alisdair Gayne, Head of UK Investment Banking at Barclays, said: "Adrian's extensive experience and client relationships will help us to further strengthen our capabilities in one of our home markets. Together with Omar, he will accelerate the growth of our UK M&A business, providing value-add advisory services to clients."