Barclays today announces the appointment of Christian Wagner as Head of Investment Banking for Germany, Austria, and Switzerland (DACH). He will have overall responsibility for the DACH Investment Banking business, working closely with Ingrid Hengster and the Investment Banking team.

Mr Wagner joins Barclays from Morgan Stanley where he was a Managing Director and led the Financial Investors coverage franchise across the German speaking region.

Before moving to Morgan Stanley in 2019, Mr Wagner worked at Nomura in the Corporate Finance and M&A Investment Banking teams, latterly as a Managing Director, where he covered both corporates and financial investors. He started his career in 2000 at Lehman Brothers in London and relocated to Frankfurt in 2003.

Duncan Goelst, Head of Investment Banking Continental Europe, comments: "Success in Germany is central to our overall European growth plan. By bringing our global capabilities to clients in the DACH region and helping them thrive domestically and internationally, we can increase our market share and win new mandates. Christian's expertise and understanding of the market is a perfect fit for Barclays and I am delighted to welcome him as a great addition to our team.

Ingrid Hengster, Barclays CEO for Germany, adds: "We have made very good progress in Germany, and have ambitious aims to further accelerate our growth here. Christian's appointment will provide additional momentum and strong leadership for our Investment Bank. I am excited to begin working with him to broaden and intensify our offering to the clients we support across DACH."

When Mr Wagner joins Barclays later in 2024 he will be based in Frankfurt and will report to Duncan Goelst within Investment Banking and locally to Ingrid Hengster.