Barclays appoints Christopher Ludwig as a Managing Director in Shareholder Advisory

Barclays announces the appointment of Christopher Ludwig as a Managing Director in Shareholder Advisory. Mr. Ludwig will be based in New York and report to Jim Rossman, Global Head of Shareholder Advisory at Barclays.

Mr. Ludwig joins Barclays from Credit Suisse, where he was Global Head of Strategic Shareholder Advisory, Mergers & Acquisitions. In this role he chaired the global shareholder activism and defense practice, advising public issuers on interactions with activist investors, takeover defense and corporate governance. He also headed the Business Services and Chemicals M&A practices, and was a member of the Investment Banking Advisory Committee. Within his deal execution experience, he has been involved in a broad spectrum of transactions with a total volume of over $300bn.

Barclays operates a leading Shareholder Advisory business headed by M&A banking veteran Jim Rossman, who joined Barclays in December 2022. A pioneer in the activism defense space for over a decade, Mr. Rossman has advised leading companies worldwide on how to prepare for and defend against shareholder activists. Mr. Rossman said in relation to the appointment of Mr. Ludwig: “Christopher brings to Barclays over 20 years of legal and M&A experience, a broad set of relationships with global companies and board directors, and deep expertise in activism and raid defense and corporate preparedness. We are delighted to welcome Christopher to Barclays, and his addition to the Shareholder Advisory team will help us to even better serve our clients, and will further accelerate our growth in activism defense and M&A.”

About Barclays

Barclays is a British universal bank. We are diversified by business, by different types of customer and client, and geography. Our businesses include consumer banking and payments operations around the world, as well as a top-tier, full service, global corporate and investment bank, all of which are supported by our service company which provides technology, operations and functional services across the Group. Barclays offers investment banking products and services in the US through Barclays Capital Inc. For further information about Barclays, please visit our website home.barclays.com

About Barclays Corporate and Investment Bank

Barclays Corporate and Investment Bank is comprised of the Investment Banking, International Corporate Banking, Global Markets and Research businesses. It provides money managers, financial institutions, governments, supranational organisations and corporate clients with services and advice for their funding, financing, strategic and risk management needs. For further information about Barclays Corporate and Investment Bank, please visit our website www.cib.barclays.

