    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:30:00 2023-06-15 am EDT
153.77 GBX   -2.33%
Barclays appoints Christopher Ludwig as a Managing Director in Shareholder Advisory
MT
11:06aBarclays appoints Christopher Ludwig as a Managing Director in Shareholder Advisory
BU
06:44aEuropean equity investors hunt for big returns in small places
RE
Barclays appoints Christopher Ludwig as a Managing Director in Shareholder Advisory

06/15/2023 | 11:06am EDT
Barclays announces the appointment of Christopher Ludwig as a Managing Director in Shareholder Advisory. Mr. Ludwig will be based in New York and report to Jim Rossman, Global Head of Shareholder Advisory at Barclays.

Mr. Ludwig joins Barclays from Credit Suisse, where he was Global Head of Strategic Shareholder Advisory, Mergers & Acquisitions. In this role he chaired the global shareholder activism and defense practice, advising public issuers on interactions with activist investors, takeover defense and corporate governance. He also headed the Business Services and Chemicals M&A practices, and was a member of the Investment Banking Advisory Committee. Within his deal execution experience, he has been involved in a broad spectrum of transactions with a total volume of over $300bn.

Barclays operates a leading Shareholder Advisory business headed by M&A banking veteran Jim Rossman, who joined Barclays in December 2022. A pioneer in the activism defense space for over a decade, Mr. Rossman has advised leading companies worldwide on how to prepare for and defend against shareholder activists. Mr. Rossman said in relation to the appointment of Mr. Ludwig: “Christopher brings to Barclays over 20 years of legal and M&A experience, a broad set of relationships with global companies and board directors, and deep expertise in activism and raid defense and corporate preparedness. We are delighted to welcome Christopher to Barclays, and his addition to the Shareholder Advisory team will help us to even better serve our clients, and will further accelerate our growth in activism defense and M&A.”

About Barclays

Barclays is a British universal bank. We are diversified by business, by different types of customer and client, and geography. Our businesses include consumer banking and payments operations around the world, as well as a top-tier, full service, global corporate and investment bank, all of which are supported by our service company which provides technology, operations and functional services across the Group. Barclays offers investment banking products and services in the US through Barclays Capital Inc. For further information about Barclays, please visit our website home.barclays.com

About Barclays Corporate and Investment Bank

Barclays Corporate and Investment Bank is comprised of the Investment Banking, International Corporate Banking, Global Markets and Research businesses. It provides money managers, financial institutions, governments, supranational organisations and corporate clients with services and advice for their funding, financing, strategic and risk management needs. For further information about Barclays Corporate and Investment Bank, please visit our website www.cib.barclays.


Financials
Sales 2023 26 624 M 33 799 M 33 799 M
Net income 2023 5 168 M 6 561 M 6 561 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 4,81x
Yield 2023 5,59%
Capitalization 24 474 M 31 069 M 31 069 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,92x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 87 400
Free-Float 99,9%
Managers and Directors
Coimbatore Sundararajan Venkatakrishnan Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Angela Anna Cross Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Alistair Currie Group Chief Operating Officer
Matt Fitzwater Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC-0.68%31 069
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.91%413 475
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-12.08%232 062
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.23%229 687
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.45%162 315
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY1.91%157 894
