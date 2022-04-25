Barclays : appoints Ed Skilton as Global Co-Head of Insurance FIG and Head of UK FIG

Barclays Investment Bank today announces the appointment of Ed Skilton as Global Co-Head of Insurance Financial Institutions Group (FIG) and Head of FIG Investment Banking for the UK.

Ed has 21 years banking experience and joins Barclays from Nomura and Lehman Brothers where he has spent his entire investment banking career, most recently leading Nomura's FIG business in Europe, Middle East and Africa. He has advised on a wide range of M&A, ECM and financing solutions, including a number of UK life consolidation transactions, the IPO of Just Retirement plc and global mandates for Swiss and Japanese insurers. Prior to joining Lehman Brothers, Ed worked at PwC for seven years.

Ed Skilton will work closely with Gary Antenberg, Global Co-Head of Insurance FIG Investment Banking and Americas Co-Head of FIG Investment Banking, as well as Enrique Pinel, EMEA Head of FIG Investment Banking to broaden the coverage of our global insurance clients and accelerate the growth of Barclays UK FIG Business.

Tim Main, Global Head of Financial Institutions Group Investment Banking commented: "The financial institutions space is a key focus area for Barclays and Ed's extensive investment banking experience coupled with his strong local market knowledge will generate great value for our clients."

Reid Marsh, Head of Banking, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific commented: "This appointment shows our continued investment to further strengthen our UK and European banking capabilities and is the latest in a series of senior hires over the last two years to grow our Investment Banking franchise."