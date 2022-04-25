Log in
    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04/25 06:59:11 am EDT
143.60 GBX   -2.11%
BARCLAYS : appoints Ed Skilton as Global Co-Head of Insurance FIG and Head of UK FIG
PU
02:31aTAKE FIVE : April showers earnings and elections
RE
Barclays Suspends Until Further Notice Further Sales of the iPath ® Series B Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total Return SM ETNs (the "ETNs")
BU
Barclays : appoints Ed Skilton as Global Co-Head of Insurance FIG and Head of UK FIG

04/25/2022 | 06:39am EDT
Barclays Investment Bank today announces the appointment of Ed Skilton as Global Co-Head of Insurance Financial Institutions Group (FIG) and Head of FIG Investment Banking for the UK.

Ed has 21 years banking experience and joins Barclays from Nomura and Lehman Brothers where he has spent his entire investment banking career, most recently leading Nomura's FIG business in Europe, Middle East and Africa. He has advised on a wide range of M&A, ECM and financing solutions, including a number of UK life consolidation transactions, the IPO of Just Retirement plc and global mandates for Swiss and Japanese insurers. Prior to joining Lehman Brothers, Ed worked at PwC for seven years.

Ed Skilton will work closely with Gary Antenberg, Global Co-Head of Insurance FIG Investment Banking and Americas Co-Head of FIG Investment Banking, as well as Enrique Pinel, EMEA Head of FIG Investment Banking to broaden the coverage of our global insurance clients and accelerate the growth of Barclays UK FIG Business.

Tim Main, Global Head of Financial Institutions Group Investment Banking commented: "The financial institutions space is a key focus area for Barclays and Ed's extensive investment banking experience coupled with his strong local market knowledge will generate great value for our clients."

Reid Marsh, Head of Banking, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific commented: "This appointment shows our continued investment to further strengthen our UK and European banking capabilities and is the latest in a series of senior hires over the last two years to grow our Investment Banking franchise."

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 10:38:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 21 994 M 28 259 M 28 259 M
Net income 2022 3 725 M 4 786 M 4 786 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,74x
Yield 2022 5,25%
Capitalization 24 581 M 31 583 M 31 583 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,12x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 81 600
Free-Float 99,6%
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 146,70 GBX
Average target price 221,25 GBX
Spread / Average Target 50,8%
Managers and Directors
C. S. Venkatakrishnan Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Mark Ashton Rigby Group Chief Operating Officer
Laura Padovani Global Head-Compliance Services
Timothy James Breedon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC-21.55%31 583
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-19.92%372 454
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.58%302 813
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.27%252 924
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.37%183 560
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.42%175 624