Barclays today announces the appointment of Geoffrey Belsher as Chairman and Country Chief Executive Officer for Canada, effective Monday 16 October and subject to regulatory approval. Mr. Belsher will be based in Toronto and report dually to Richard Haworth, CEO of the Americas and Cathal Deasy and Taylor Wright, Global Co-Heads of Investment Banking.

As Chairman and Country CEO, he will be a local leader for Barclays in Canada, responsible for executing the country strategy in line with the bank’s regional and global ambitions. With over 25 years of Investment Banking experience, Mr. Belsher brings to Barclays extensive client relationships that will strengthen the existing Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB) platform in Canada and compliment the broader Americas franchise.

“Barclays is proud to have served clients in Canada for close to a century and it continues to be a critical market for us as we execute on our ambitious growth plans in the Americas,” said Richard Haworth, CEO of the Americas. “Geoffrey’s focus, leadership experience, and deep expertise in the Canadian market makes him an ideal choice for this role, and I’m confident that our talented colleagues in Canada will benefit enormously from his guidance and counsel.”

Mr. Belsher has played a leadership role across the financial services industry in Canada for over three decades. He worked as Managing Director and Global Co-Head of Wholesale Banking for CIBC in Toronto from 2009 to 2015 where he also served on the Executive Committee of CIBC. Additionally, he served as President of the Canadian operations of Barclays Capital, and its predecessor Lehman Brothers Canada from 2006 to 2008, where he formed the Investment Banking offices in Toronto and Calgary.

Barclays currently holds the largest market share of any non-Canadian bank and is consistently ranked in the top five overall. The regional team provides Investment Banking, Global Markets, and Global Research coverage for clients in Canada who want access to the global capital markets and in-country opportunities for international clients.

Under Mr. Belsher’s leadership, Barclays will aim to maintain a top five position across all products and services and look to disrupt into the top three, especially in areas like cross-border M&A, equity financing, and high-yield financing.

“Barclays has a long and storied history in Canada,” says Mr. Belsher. “I’m incredibly proud to join this team and look forward to this new opportunity at Barclays.”

