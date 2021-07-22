Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Barclays PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Barclays : appoints Ingrid Hengster as Country CEO for Germany

07/22/2021 | 09:28am BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Barclays today announces the appointment of Ingrid Hengster as Country CEO for Germany, subject to regulatory approval.

Ingrid has asked the Chairman of the Board of Supervisory Directors of KfW to terminate her contract and will agree her Barclays start date with her current employer.

Ingrid will also become a Global Chairman of Investment Banking, joining the recently introduced CIB-wide Global Chairman's Group, which brings together Barclays' most senior and experienced investment bankers in a new role focused on driving client relationships, commercial opportunities and revenue growth across all of the bank's business lines and regions.

As Country CEO, she will be the local leader for Barclays in Germany, responsible for executing the country strategy in line with the bank's regional and global ambitions. In her Investment Banking role, she will act as a senior sponsor for key investment banking clients in the DACH region.

Ingrid joins Barclays with more than 30 years' experience in investment banking. She has been a member of KfW Bankengruppe's Executive Board since 2014. During this time she has played a leading role in building KfW's Venture Capital business, and since the outbreak of the pandemic, she has led and organised Covid aid programmes for a number of German companies. Ingrid started her career in 1984 at Oesterreichische Kontrollbank before joining Commerzbank where she was Head of Industry, Oil, Gas and Energy Banking. After taking investment banking leadership roles at UBS Deutschland and Credit Suisse, she joined ABN AMRO in 2005 as Country Executive for Germany and Head of Global Clients for Germany and Austria. Following the takeover of ABN AMRO's corporate and investment banking business by Royal Bank of Scotland in 2008, Ingrid led the integration and management of the DACH banking business, becoming Country Executive for DACH at RBS and CEO of RBS Deutschland.

Ingrid will report to Francesco Ceccato, CEO of Barclays Europe, Reid Marsh, Head of Investment Banking for Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific, and Alex Lynch, Global Chairman of Investment Banking, who leads the Global Chairman's Group.

Her arrival follows the appointment of Anthony Samengo-Turner who joins Barclays as Head of M&A for Germany, Austria and Switzerland in September.

Reid Marsh, Head of Investment Banking for Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific, commented: 'The DACH region is integral to the success of our banking franchise in Continental Europe and this hire demonstrates our continued investment to further strengthen our European banking talent.'

Francesco Ceccato, CEO Barclays Europe commented: 'We have ambitious growth aspirations for Barclays Europe, and expansion in Germany is at the heart of our strategy. Ingrid's client focus and leadership experience make her an ideal choice for the Country CEO role, and I'm confident that our talented colleagues in Germany will benefit enormously from her guidance and counsel.'

Ingrid Hengster said: 'The almost eight years at KfW were very rewarding because I had the opportunity to contribute significantly to society in a key position. I'm now looking forward to a new challenge in this exciting German and global role at Barclays.'

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 22 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2021 08:27:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BARCLAYS PLC
09:36aBARCLAYS : appoints Ingrid Hengster as head of Germany
RE
09:28aBARCLAYS : appoints Ingrid Hengster as Country CEO for Germany
PU
09:26aLondon mid-caps gain on strong corporate earnings; Unilever drags blue-chips
RE
09:07aBARCLAYS : Appoints Ingrid Hengster as Country CEO for Germany and as a Global C..
BU
08:16aBARCLAYS : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07:15aADANI TRANSMISSION : Electricity Mumbai Files for Singapore Listing of $300 Mill..
MT
07/21OMNICOM : Barclays Adjusts Omnicom Group's Price Target to $92 from $95, Keeps O..
MT
07/21European ADRs Move Sharply Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
07/21QUALTRICS INTERNATIONAL : Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Qualtrics Internation..
MT
07/21METRO AG : Barclays gives a Neutral rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 21 208 M 29 117 M -
Net income 2021 4 114 M 5 649 M -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,80x
Yield 2021 3,80%
Capitalization 28 397 M 38 861 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,34x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 83 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart BARCLAYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Barclays PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 167,20 GBX
Average target price 215,87 GBX
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Edward Staley Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Mark Ashton Rigby Group Chief Operating Officer
Laura Padovani Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC13.99%41 295
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.17.82%466 329
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION26.89%356 655
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.72%274 557
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.13.08%221 271
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.81%202 066