James will lead a project finance team focused on helping clients transition to net-zero

Barclays is pleased to announce the appointment of James Edmonds as Global Head of Sustainable Project Finance in its Corporate and Investment Bank.

James will be based in New York and report directly to Travis Barnes and Tom Johnson, Global Co-Heads of Capital Markets. In addition, he will work closely with Daniel Hanna, Global Head of Sustainable Finance and join the Sustainable Finance Management Team.

In this new role, James will partner across the firm to provide project financing solutions for clients as they look to both decarbonize their operations and monetize the associated substantial revenue opportunities on a global basis. He will work closely with Barclays’ existing Sustainable Finance teams, enhancing capabilities in providing integrated and innovative debt and equity solutions.

Previously, James was at HSBC as Head of Real Assets Finance for the Americas, where he led a team originating transactions across the core infrastructure, power and utilities, natural resources, transition minerals and digital sectors.

Travis Barnes, Global Co-Head of Capital Markets at Barclays, said: “James will deepen our existing expertise in areas such as offshore wind and help us further develop our project finance advice and product capabilities for clients as they look to decarbonize their businesses.”

Daniel Hanna, Global Head of Sustainable Finance, added: “We have an ambition to facilitate $1 trillion of sustainable and transition finance by 2030. James is another exceptional hire as we continue to deepen our sustainable finance franchise across Barclays so that we can support our clients to transition to low carbon business models and accelerate the deployment of the next wave of climate technologies.”

About Barclays Corporate and Investment Bank

Barclays Corporate and Investment Bank is comprised of the Investment Banking, International Corporate Banking, Global Markets and Research businesses. It provides money managers, financial institutions, governments, supranational organisations and corporate clients with services and advice for their funding, financing, strategic and risk management needs. For further information about Barclays Corporate and Investment Bank, please visit our website www.cib.barclays.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230808220109/en/