    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
09:22:58 2023-04-20 am EDT
154.42 GBX   -0.63%
Barclays : appoints Kirsty Everett as Chief Compliance Officer

04/20/2023 | 09:15am EDT
Barclays announces the appointment of Kirsty Everett as Chief Compliance Officer and a member of the Group Executive Committee, subject to regulatory approval.

Kirsty joins from HSBC, where she was Group Head of Compliance. During her time at HSBC, she held several senior compliance roles, including Compliance Chief Operating Officer. She has extensive experience across the compliance landscape, including seven years at UBS in a range of roles, latterly as the designated Chief Compliance Officer.

Kirsty began her career at Arthur Andersen and Deloitte, where she qualified as a Chartered Accountant and progressed through audit into advisory, with a focus on financial crime, regulatory investigations, and compliance and risk transformation programmes.

Kirsty will succeed Matt Fitzwater, who has been operating as Chief Compliance Officer on an interim basis. After a transition period, Matt will return to the Barclays Legal function as Group Centre General Counsel.

C.S. Venkatakrishnan, Group Chief Executive Officer at Barclays, said: "I look forward to working closely with Kirsty as we execute on our strategy and continue to focus on delivering an excellent service for our clients and customers.

"I would like to thank Matt Fitzwater for his leadership as Chief Compliance Officer on an interim basis over the last few months; his leadership of the function and contribution to the Group Executive Committee during this transition has been invaluable."

Kirsty will join Barclays on 1 July, subject to regulatory approval.

ENDS

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2023 13:14:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
