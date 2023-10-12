Mr. Del Giudice joins Barclays with over 30 years of investment banking experience

Barclays today announces the appointment of Michael Del Giudice as Chairman of Financial Sponsors Group. Mr. Del Giudice will be based in New York and report to Jean-Francois Astier, Global Head of Financial Sponsors Group.

Mr. Del Giudice joins Barclays with over 30 years of investment banking experience. He was most recently a senior Managing Director in Citi’s Global Asset Management group, having joined one of its predecessor firms, Smith, Barney, Harris Upham, in 1992. Mr. Del Giudice has deep connections across the private equity and alternative asset management industry, and has long-standing institutional relationships with industry leaders such as Blackstone, Warburg Pincus, Carlyle, Onex, EQT, and Centerbridge, among others. He has advised on and arranged financing for myriad transactions that helped to define the private equity industry over the last several decades. Mr. Del Giudice will work closely with Christian Oberle, who last month was announced as Head of Americas Financial Sponsors Group at Barclays, to further drive the bank’s strategy and coverage of financial sponsor clients. Mr. Oberle joined Barclays from J.P. Morgan Chase & Co.

“We are delighted to welcome Mike to Barclays and to our Financial Sponsors practice. He is one of the most seasoned and influential financial sponsors bankers in the industry, and his partnership and prowess will be of significant positive value to our clients and colleagues,” said JF Astier. “Working closely alongside Christian Oberle and our strong existing team, Mike’s connectivity and stewardship will help us to successfully expand even further our footprint and capabilities in the key financial sponsors space.”

The appointment of Mr. Del Giudice is the most recent in a series of important strategic hires for Barclays, evidencing a continued commitment to investing in industry-leading talent within Financial Sponsors, and in the broader Corporate and Investment Bank.

