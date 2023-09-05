Mr. Costa brings to Barclays close to 20 years of investment banking experience

Barclays today announces the appointment of Pedro Costa as Vice Chairman, Technology, Media, and Telecommunications (TMT) M&A in the Americas. Mr. Costa will be based in New York and report to Ihsan Essaid and Gary Posternack, Global Co-Heads of M&A.

Mr. Costa brings to Barclays close to 20 years of investment banking experience advising companies across the full spectrum of software and digital media sectors. In his new role he will focus on advising large TMT companies with capital formation and strategic advice. Throughout his career, he has advised on over 100 domestic and international deals aggregating over USD$200bn in value.

“We are delighted to welcome Pedro to Barclays as we continue to expand our capabilities and add talent in high-growth industry sectors aligned to strategically important areas of focus, specifically TMT and M&A,” said Gary Posternack.

“Pedro has spent close to two decades developing extensive knowledge and fostering key client relationships in his coverage sectors. His expertise and proven leadership will further bolster our TMT M&A team, and will ensure that we continue to deliver the best solutions and advice for our clients,” said Ihsan Essaid.

Mr. Costa joins Barclays from Morgan Stanley, where he most recently served as a Managing Director in the Technology Investment Banking Group and Head of Technology M&A for the Americas. During his tenure at Morgan Stanley, he played a key role in a number of significant M&A transactions, including the recent sales of Magnet Forensics and Grayshift to Thoma Bravo, the take public of IonQ through merger with DMY Technology, the sale of ServiceChannel to Fortive, the creation of Onto Innovation through the merger of Rudolph Tech and Nanometrics, and the sale of Medidata to Dassault Systemes. He also spent five years in Sao Paulo leading Morgan Stanley’s M&A practice in Brazil. Prior to joining Morgan Stanley, Mr. Costa worked at Bain in New York and McKinsey & Company in Warsaw and Lisbon.

The appointment of Mr. Costa as Vice Chairman, TMT M&A in the Americas is the most recent in a series of important strategic hires for Barclays, evidencing a continued commitment to investing in industry-leading talent within the Corporate and Investment Bank.

