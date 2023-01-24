Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Barclays PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:12 2023-01-24 am EST
179.76 GBX   -0.07%
02:29pBarclays names former Credit Suisse dealmaker Deasy as investment banking co-head
RE
02:02pBarclays appoints new co-heads of Investment Banking
BU
09:34aBank funding for renewables stagnates vs oil and gas - report
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Barclays appoints new co-heads of Investment Banking

01/24/2023 | 02:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Barclays has promoted Taylor Wright and hired Cathal Deasy to co-lead Investment Banking

Barclays today announces that Taylor Wright and Cathal Deasy have been appointed Co-Heads of Investment Banking, effective 27 March and subject to regulatory approvals. In their new roles, Mr. Wright and Mr. Deasy will jointly manage the business across coverage and product groups and will be tasked with deepening client relationships and dealmaking efforts around the world. They will report to Paul Compton, Global Head of Barclays’ Corporate & Investment Bank and President, Barclays Bank Plc, and will join the CIB Management Team.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005998/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

“In their expanded and new roles, Taylor and Cathal will make a formidable team as we continue to progress building a resilient and diversified Corporate and Investment Banking franchise,” commented Paul Compton. “Our strategy is fundamentally grounded in delivery for clients, and their leadership will best prepare Barclays for the coming decade of investment banking.”

Mr. Wright joined Barclays in 2019 as Co-Head of Americas Equity Capital Markets. He was appointed Global Co-Head of Capital Markets in July 2021, with shared oversight of and responsibility for the Leveraged Finance, Investment Grade Debt, Securitized Products, and Risk Solutions, Equity and Equity-linked businesses. Mr. Wright previously worked at Morgan Stanley.

Mr. Deasy was most recently Global Co-Head of M&A, and EMEA Co-Head of Investment Banking and Capital Markets, at Credit Suisse. During his tenure, he oversaw significant re-focusing and growth within M&A, particularly in Europe, where he was instrumental in leading some of the investment bank’s most important relationships. Prior to this, Mr. Deasy worked at Deutsche Bank and Merrill Lynch.

About Barclays

Barclays is a British universal bank. We are diversified by business, by different types of customer and client, and geography. Our businesses include consumer banking and payments operations around the world, as well as a top-tier, full service, global corporate and investment bank, all of which are supported by our service company which provides technology, operations and functional services across the Group. For further information about Barclays, please visit our website home.barclays.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about BARCLAYS PLC
02:29pBarclays names former Credit Suisse dealmaker Deasy as investment banking co-head
RE
02:02pBarclays appoints new co-heads of Investment Banking
BU
09:34aBank funding for renewables stagnates vs oil and gas - report
RE
08:53aSpain Plans to Launch New 10-Year Government Bond
DJ
08:50aSpain mandates banks for new 10-year bond syndication
RE
07:00aJPMorgan-backed Smart Pension to raise more than 100 million stg in equity -sources
RE
04:34aDavy raises DS Smith; Panmure cuts Unite Group
AN
01:52aIndia's first green bond sale to command 'greenium' on strong demand - sources
RE
01/23ADRs End Higher; AstraZeneca, Barclays Trade Actively
DJ
01/23Tech Up on Earnings Optimism -- Tech Roundup
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BARCLAYS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 25 043 M 30 987 M 30 987 M
Net income 2022 4 913 M 6 079 M 6 079 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,12x
Yield 2022 3,97%
Capitalization 28 559 M 35 217 M 35 338 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,14x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 81 600
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart BARCLAYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Barclays PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 179,88 GBX
Average target price 235,82 GBX
Spread / Average Target 31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
C. S. Venkatakrishnan Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Angela Anna Cross Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Mark Ashton Rigby Group Chief Operating Officer
Laura Padovani Global Head-Compliance Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC13.47%35 338
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.73%402 641
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.62%274 449
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.98%218 905
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY9.06%172 636
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.91%165 492