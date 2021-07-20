Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Barclays PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/20 11:39:53 am
161.66 GBX   +1.47%
11:53aBARCLAYS : appoints new co-heads of investment banking
RE
11:53aBARCLAYS : Names New Co-Heads of Investment Bank
MT
11:40aMARKET CHATTER : Deutsche Bank to Hike Salaries for Investment-Banking Analysts
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Barclays : appoints new co-heads of investment banking

07/20/2021 | 11:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The Barclays logo is seen in front of displayed stock graph in this illustration

LONDON (Reuters) - Barclays has promoted JF Astier and John Miller to lead its investment banking business, as part of a new management team to oversee the business that mainly advises on big corporate deals such as mergers and stock market listings.

The bank said the team, which will also include the heads of divisions such as human resources, compliance, legal and risk, will help its decision making to be more globally consistent and strategic.

Astier was previously global head of capital markets and mergers and acquisitions, while Miller was global head of coverage investment banking.

The British bank also said its co-heads of equity capital markets for the Americas, Kristin Roth DeClark and Taylor Wright, will become global co-heads of the overall capital markets business.

Barclays also appointed Travis Barnes as global head of its financial sponsors group, which mainly serves large private equity investors, and Marco Valla as head of its technology, media and telecommunications coverage.

Barclays' investment bank has enjoyed a strong run in recent quarters, as volatile markets during the pandemic led to frenzied trading, while companies have raised record amounts through blank-cheque investment funds and stock listings.

The latest reshuffle in the bank's investment banking unit comes as Barclays prepares to report first half earnings on Wednesday.

Rival U.S. banks such as JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs have in recent weeks smashed analysts' estimates for first-half profits, buoyed by record dealmaking from a backlog of corporate fundraising built up during the pandemic.

(Reporting By Lawrence White. Editing by Jane Merriman)

By Lawrence White


© Reuters 2021
All news about BARCLAYS PLC
11:53aBARCLAYS : appoints new co-heads of investment banking
RE
11:53aBARCLAYS : Names New Co-Heads of Investment Bank
MT
11:40aMARKET CHATTER : Deutsche Bank to Hike Salaries for Investment-Banking Analysts
MT
10:32aBARCLAYS : forms new Management Team for Investment Banking, and announces serie..
PU
08:58aARRAY TECHNOLOGIES : Barclays Upgrades Array Technologies to Equal Weight From U..
MT
08:55aENBRIDGE BRIEF : Downgraded To Equalweight From Overweight, With Unchanged Price..
MT
08:51aPET VALU BRIEF : Barclays Has Overweight Rating and $31 Price Target On It (Whil..
MT
07:32aCHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS L P : Barclays Downgrades Cheniere Energy Partners to E..
MT
07:17aCYTOKINETICS INCORPORATED : Barclays Adjusts Cytokinetics' Price Target to $40 F..
MT
07:14aRENISHAW : Barclays Keeps Renishaw At Underweight, Cuts PT
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 21 208 M 28 837 M 28 837 M
Net income 2021 4 103 M 5 580 M 5 580 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,48x
Yield 2021 3,98%
Capitalization 27 059 M 37 013 M 36 792 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,28x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 83 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart BARCLAYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Barclays PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 159,32 GBX
Average target price 215,42 GBX
Spread / Average Target 35,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Edward Staley Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Mark Ashton Rigby Group Chief Operating Officer
Laura Padovani Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC8.62%41 295
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.19.55%466 329
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION21.84%356 655
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.53%274 557
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.15.65%221 271
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-6.11%202 066