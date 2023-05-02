Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Barclays PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:21:40 2023-05-02 am EDT
154.77 GBX   -3.20%
10:49aBarclays banker felt pigeonholed as 'aggressive Black man' -lawsuit
RE
05:19aHong Kong's GDP rebounds 2.7% in first quarter as outlook brightens
RE
05:09aFTSE 100 Rises as HSBC, Builders Gain; BP Falls
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Barclays banker felt pigeonholed as 'aggressive Black man' -lawsuit

05/02/2023 | 10:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A view shows signage on a branch of Barclays Bank in London

LONDON (Reuters) - A Barclays banker, one of three men of Cameroonian background to sue the bank in a joint London claim, alleges he has felt pigeonholed as an "aggressive Black man" in a lawsuit seeking almost 15 million pounds ($19 million) in damages.

Christian Abanda Bella, 41, is the last to be cross examined in the case, in which the men allege they have been bullied, harassed and denied promotion and appropriate support, in part because of their race. They are claiming a combined 52.8 million pounds in compensation.

Barclays, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment, is defending itself against the case, which names a number of managers and is due to continue into June.

Abanda Bella, a Barclays vice president and quantitative analyst who joined in 2017 but has been signed off work with depression since 2019, alleges he felt ostracised after formally raising a series of concerns, that included worries about the bank's risk management models.

But Claire McCann, a lawyer for Barclays, alleged on Tuesday that he had been confrontational and over-reaching, did not really believe Barclays risked breaching compliance rules and suggested he had encouraged the dissatisfaction of his co-claimants, Louis Samnick and Henry-Serge Moune Nkeng, at work.

"After you joined (Barclays in 2017), you influenced them to view management in a negative light, didn't you?" she asked at a hearing in the East London Employment Tribunal.

"No," Abanda Bella responded.

Racial discrimination cases in England, Wales and Scotland have climbed steadily to more than 4,000 in 2020/2021 from 1,858 in 2014/15 - although the rise is eclipsed by age discrimination cases, which surged to top 15,300 from 1,087 over the period, government data shows.

Susan Kelly, an employment lawyer at Winckworth Sherwood, points to a societal shift towards calling out workplace conduct. "People are increasingly unwilling to tolerate things that were considered 'normal' a few years ago - from sexual harassment to bullying to ... discrimination," she says.

Samnick, a former vice president who left the bank in 2021, also alleges he was victimised after raising concerns about models in a claim that including disability discrimination over anxiety and depression. He is seeking over 20 million pounds.

Samnick, 44, alleges the Prudential Regulation Authority, a regulator, validated "to some extent" his views on the bank's models and prompted Barclays to change its methodology.

The third claimant, 35-year-old Moune Nkeng, alleges he faced a hostile work environment after sustaining a knee injury playing football in 2015 that led to a series of operations and left him feeling trapped and fearful for his job. The assistant vice president is claiming 17.88 million pounds.

McCann has alleged Moune Nkeng had been selective with his evidence, misrepresented emails and that parts of his case were exaggerated in an attempt to "explain away" things that undermined his arguments.

She told the court last week there was no evidence Samnick had blown the whistle in 2012 or 2014 about financial modelling.

Samnick questioned the authenticity of documents provided by the bank about who attended meetings, at which he said he raised his concerns. He asked for the metadata, which can show the last time a document is modified.

($1 = 0.8031 pounds)

(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Kirstin Ridley


© Reuters 2023
All news about BARCLAYS PLC
10:49aBarclays banker felt pigeonholed as 'aggressive Black man' -lawsuit
RE
05:19aHong Kong's GDP rebounds 2.7% in first quarter as outlook brightens
RE
05:09aFTSE 100 Rises as HSBC, Builders Gain; BP Falls
DJ
04:36aHSBC raises Rightmove to 'buy' from 'hold'
AN
05/01Hong Kong Q1 GDP rebounds 2.7%, brighter outlook seen
RE
05/01Judge says JPMorgan could be liable for Epstein sex trafficking if Staley knew about it
RE
05/01JPMorgan buys First Republic Bank's assets - Quotes
RE
05/01Too high for comfort: Five questions for the ECB
RE
04/30Exclusive-Subway comes up with $5 billion debt plan to clinch $10 billion-plus sale -so..
RE
04/29Exclusive-SoftBank's Arm registers for blockbuster U.S. IPO -sources
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BARCLAYS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 26 446 M 33 040 M 33 040 M
Net income 2023 5 336 M 6 667 M 6 667 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 4,75x
Yield 2023 5,37%
Capitalization 24 845 M 31 039 M 31 039 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,94x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 87 400
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart BARCLAYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Barclays PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 159,88 GBX
Average target price 235,68 GBX
Spread / Average Target 47,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Coimbatore Sundararajan Venkatakrishnan Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Angela Anna Cross Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Alistair Currie Group Chief Operating Officer
Matt Fitzwater Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC0.86%31 039
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.09%413 922
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-12.32%231 520
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.98%230 796
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.36%169 550
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.73%151 997
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer