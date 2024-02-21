Barclays PLC - London-based banking group - Commences share buyback programme for up to GBP1.00 billion. The buyback will run until November 20, and is intended to reduce the share capital of the company, Barclays says. The maximum number of ordinary shares that may be repurchased under the programme is 1.09 billion.

On Tuesday, Barclays announced that it intended to return GBP10 billion to investors through dividends and share repurchases through 2024 to 2026.

Current stock price: 164.16 pence per share, up 1.5% in London on Wednesday morning

12-month change: down 4.3%

By Hugh Cameron, Alliance News reporter

