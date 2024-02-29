(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Thursday morning:
FTSE 100
Berenberg cuts Reckitt Benckiser price target to 5,800 (6,240) pence - 'hold'
Barclays cuts Reckitt price target to 6,000 (6,900) pence - 'overweight'
Jefferies cuts Rio Tinto price target to 6,000 (6,500) pence - 'buy'
RBC raises Hikma Pharmaceuticals price target to 2,375 (2,175) pence - 'sector perform'
FTSE 250
Barclays cuts Direct Line to equal weight (overweight) - price target 219 (188) pence
Deutsche Bank cuts Aston Martin price target to 220 (275) pence - 'hold'
RBC cuts Greencoat UK Wind price target to 190 (200) pence - 'outperform'
SMALL CAP
JPMorgan raises Just Eat Takeaway price target to 1,501 (1,494) EUR - 'neutral'
UBS cuts Just Eat Takeaway price target to 2,170 (2,190) pence - 'buy'
Deutsche Bank cuts Just Eat Takeaway price target to 22 (23) EUR - 'buy'
Barclays raises Just Eat Takeaway price target to 17.30 (15.80) EUR - 'equal weight'
UBS cuts Asos price target to 380 (410) pence - 'neutral'
Barclays cuts BHP Group price target to 2520 (2610) pence - 'equal weight'
Berenberg cuts Jubilee Metals price target to 9 (10) pence - 'buy'
Jefferies cuts BHP Group price target to 2,700 (3,000) pence - 'buy'
