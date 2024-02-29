(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Thursday morning:

FTSE 100

Berenberg cuts Reckitt Benckiser price target to 5,800 (6,240) pence - 'hold'

Barclays cuts Reckitt price target to 6,000 (6,900) pence - 'overweight'

Jefferies cuts Rio Tinto price target to 6,000 (6,500) pence - 'buy'

RBC raises Hikma Pharmaceuticals price target to 2,375 (2,175) pence - 'sector perform'

FTSE 250

Barclays cuts Direct Line to equal weight (overweight) - price target 219 (188) pence

Deutsche Bank cuts Aston Martin price target to 220 (275) pence - 'hold'

RBC cuts Greencoat UK Wind price target to 190 (200) pence - 'outperform'

SMALL CAP

JPMorgan raises Just Eat Takeaway price target to 1,501 (1,494) EUR - 'neutral'

UBS cuts Just Eat Takeaway price target to 2,170 (2,190) pence - 'buy'

Deutsche Bank cuts Just Eat Takeaway price target to 22 (23) EUR - 'buy'

Barclays raises Just Eat Takeaway price target to 17.30 (15.80) EUR - 'equal weight'

UBS cuts Asos price target to 380 (410) pence - 'neutral'

Barclays cuts BHP Group price target to 2520 (2610) pence - 'equal weight'

Berenberg cuts Jubilee Metals price target to 9 (10) pence - 'buy'

Jefferies cuts BHP Group price target to 2,700 (3,000) pence - 'buy'

