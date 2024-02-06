(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Tuesday morning:

FTSE 100

Barclays cuts Entain to 'equal weight' (overweight) - price target 1,070 (1,120) pence

Barclays cuts Airtel Africa price target to 150 (170) pence - 'overweight'

HSBC raises Sainsbury to 'buy' (hold) - price target 310 (300) pence

Deutsche Bank cuts SSE price target to 1,950 (2,050) pence - 'buy'

Goldman Sachs cuts Centrica price target to 195 (206) pence - 'buy'

Barclays raises Prudential price target to 1,640 (1,610) pence - 'overweight'

Barclays cuts Pearson price target to 965 (975) pence - 'equal weight'

FTSE 250

Berenberg starts SThree with 'buy' - price target 550 pence

Barclays reinitiates RHI Magnesita with 'overweight' - price target 3,800 pence

SMALL CAP

Goldman Sachs cuts Ashtead Technology price target to 6,550 (6,600) pence - 'buy'

