(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Tuesday morning:
----------
FTSE 100
----------
Barclays cuts Entain to 'equal weight' (overweight) - price target 1,070 (1,120) pence
----------
Barclays cuts Airtel Africa price target to 150 (170) pence - 'overweight'
----------
HSBC raises Sainsbury to 'buy' (hold) - price target 310 (300) pence
----------
Deutsche Bank cuts SSE price target to 1,950 (2,050) pence - 'buy'
----------
Goldman Sachs cuts Centrica price target to 195 (206) pence - 'buy'
----------
Barclays raises Prudential price target to 1,640 (1,610) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Barclays cuts Pearson price target to 965 (975) pence - 'equal weight'
----------
FTSE 250
----------
Berenberg starts SThree with 'buy' - price target 550 pence
----------
Barclays reinitiates RHI Magnesita with 'overweight' - price target 3,800 pence
----------
SMALL CAP
----------
Goldman Sachs cuts Ashtead Technology price target to 6,550 (6,600) pence - 'buy'
----------
