(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Friday morning and Thursday:
FTSE 100
JPMorgan raises Mondi price target to 1,507 (1,338) pence - 'overweight'
JPMorgan cuts Spirax-Sarco price target to 10,500 (11,100) pence - 'overweight'
UBS raises Melrose Industries price target to 635 (620) pence - 'buy'
RBC cuts Rentokil Initial price target to 610 (670) pence - 'outperform'
Goldman Sachs cuts Rentokil Initial price target to 685 (710) pence - 'neutral'
JPMorgan raises Relx price target to 3,220 (3,170) pence - 'overweight'
Barclays raises Relx price target to 2,900 (2,860) pence - 'equal weight'
UBS cuts Entain price target to 1,570 (1,620) pence - 'buy'
JPMorgan cuts London Stock Exchange Group price target to 9,400 (9,861) pence - 'overweight'
Goldman Sachs cuts London Stock Exchange Group price target to 10,900 (11,100) pence - 'buy'
Barclays cuts Schroders price target to 515 (530) pence - 'overweight'
Jefferies cuts St James's Place price target to 820 (1,360) pence - 'buy'
Bank of America raises BP price target to 540 (490) pence - 'neutral'
Bank of America raises Shell price target to 3,100 (3,000) pence - 'buy'
Barclays cuts Antofagasta price target to 1,270 (1,320) pence - 'equal weight'
JPMorgan raises Antofagasta price target to 1,080 (1,060) pence - 'underweight'
FTSE 250
Goldman Sachs raises Big Yellow price target to 1,200 (1,170) pence - 'buy'
Barclays cuts Victrex price target to 1,830 (1,880) pence - 'overweight'
Barclays cuts Johnson Matthey target to 2,100 (2,130) pence - 'equal weight'
Barclays raises Man Group price target to 280 (275) pence - 'equal weight'
Barclays cuts Wizz Air price target to 1,500 (1,800) pence - 'underweight'
SMALL CAP AND OTHER MAIN MARKET
Bernstein cuts Just Eat Takeaway price target to 1,750 (2,400) pence - 'market perform'
Barclays cuts Just Eat Takeaway price target to 1,340 (1,740) pence - 'equal weight'
JPMorgan cuts BHP price target to 2,650 (2,710) pence - 'neutral'
Barclays raises Hochschild price target to 105 (100) pence - 'overweight'
Barclays raises Sabre Insurance price target to 171 (157) pence - 'overweight'
