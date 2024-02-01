(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Thursday morning:
FTSE 100
JPMorgan raises GSK price target to 1,530 (1,450) pence - 'underweight'
DZ Bank raises GSK price target to 1,600 (1,500) pence - 'hold'
Bernstein raises National Grid price target to 1,180 (1,170) pence - 'market-perform'
Barclays cuts Next to 'equal weight' (overweight)
Barclays raises Haleon price target to 395 (391) pence - 'overweight'
Goldman Sachs cuts Diageo price target to 3,150 (3,700) pence - 'neutral'
Goldman Sachs removes Centrica from 'conviction buy list' - 'buy'
Goldman Sachs raises Rolls-Royce to 'conviction buy list'
FTSE 250
Berenberg raises JTC price target to 950 (880) pence - 'buy'
Goldman Sachs adds Big Yellow on 'conviction buy list'
JPMorgan raises easyJet to 'overweight' (neutral) - price target 690 (520) pence
Jefferies raises Balfour Beatty price target to 445 (425) pence - 'buy'
Berenberg raises Marshalls to 'buy' ('hold') - target 420 (320) pence
Berenberg raises Dunelm price target to 1,410 (1,370) pence - 'buy'
Berenberg cuts Pets At Home to 'hold' (buy) - price target 390 (440) pence
Berenberg raises Cranswick price target to 4,921 (4,694) pence - 'buy'
SMALL CAP
RBC raises ITM Power price target to 150 (140) pence - 'outperform'
Goldman Sachs raises ITM Power price target to 46 (45) pence - 'sell'
Goldman Sachs raises Ferguson price target to 17,600 (15,750) pence - 'buy'
Berenberg cuts DFS Furniture price target to 180 (185) pence - 'buy'
