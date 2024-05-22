(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Wednesday morning and on Tuesday:
FTSE 100
Morgan Stanley raises BT Group price target to 215 (200) pence - 'overweight'
Berenberg reinitiates Weir Group with 'buy' - price target 2,600 pence
Barclays raises M&G price target to 215 (205) pence - 'underweight'
Barclays raises Aviva price target to 500 (480) pence - 'equal weight'
Goldman Sachs raises Kingfisher price target to 260 (250) pence - 'neutral'
Stifel cuts Burberry price target to 1,150 (1,300) pence - 'hold'
Stifel raises AstraZeneca price target to 13,700 (12,800) pence - 'buy'
Deutsche Bank cuts BAT price target to 3,450 (4,000) pence - 'buy'
Deutsche Bank raises Imperial Brands target to 2,600 (2,325) pence - 'buy'
Jefferies cuts Prudential price target to 1,350 (1,750) pence - 'buy'
Goldman Sachs raises IMI price target to 2,150 (2,020) pence - 'buy'
FTSE 250
Berenberg cuts Grainger price target to 299 (305) pence - 'buy'
Barclays raises Renewables Infrastructure Group target to 124 (122) pence - 'overweight'
Barclays cuts SDCL Energy Efficiency target to 79 (80) pence - 'equal weight'
Barclays cuts Octopus Renewables Infrastructure target to 88 (98) pence - 'overweight'
Barclays raises Greencoat UK Wind target to 167 (166) pence - 'overweight'
Barclays raises Foresight Solar Fund target to 102 (99) pence - 'equal-weight'
Barclays cuts Bluefield Solar Income Fund target to 128 (132) pence - 'overweight'
Barclays cuts NextEnergy Solar Fund to 'equal weight' (overweight) - price target 87 (100) pence
Barclays raises JLEN Environmental Assets to 'overweight' (equal-weight) - price target 110 pence
RBC cuts HICL Infrastructure price target to 165 (175) pence - 'outperform'
Jefferies cuts Assura to 'hold' (buy) - price target 45 (52) pence
Deutsche Bank raises Currys price target to 80 (58) pence - 'hold'
Deutsche Bank raises ITV price target to 90 (80) pence - 'hold'
Deutsche Bank raises Kainos target to 1,235 (1,050) pence - 'hold'
Barclays reinitiates Softcat with 'overweight' - price target 1,800 pence
Barclays cuts Dowlais price target to 105 (120) pence - 'overweight'
RBC cuts Dowlais price target to 120 (150) pence - 'outperform'
Barclays raises Babcock target to 560 (529) pence - 'overweight'
Morgan Stanley cuts SSP Group price target to 300 (320) pence - 'overweight'
Berenberg raises Cranswick price target to 5,312 (4,921) pence - 'buy'
SMALL CAP, AIM AND OTHER
Morgan Stanley raises Kerry Group price target to 90 (86) EUR - 'equal-weight'
Berenberg raises XP Power price target to 1,950 (1,400) pence - 'buy'
Barclays raises VH Global Sustainable target to 89 (88) pence - 'equal-weight'
Barclays raises Greencoat Renewables target to 117 (113) pence - 'overweight'
Barclays cuts Atrato Onsite target to 73 (77) pence - 'underweight'
Barclays cuts Aquila European Renewables Income target to 80 (88) pence - 'equal-weight'
Berenberg raises Atalaya Mining price target to 480 (410) pence - 'hold'
Barclays cuts Kingspan to 'equal weight' - price target 95 EUR
Jefferies raises Boku price target to 216 (204) pence - 'buy'
Citigroup cuts Eutelsat to 'neutral' - price target 5.50 EUR
RBC cuts Ryanair price target to 24 (25) EUR - 'outperform'
Bank of America cuts Ryanair price target to 25 (28) EUR - 'buy'
Goldman Sachs cuts Ryanair price target to 28 (30) EUR - 'buy'
UBS cuts Ryanair price target to 24 (26.50) EUR - 'buy'
