Barclays PLC is one of Britain's leading banking groups. The activity is organized around three sectors:
- commercial banking: at the end of 2022, owned 481 branches worldwide;
- financing, investment, and market banking: specialized financing (acquisitions, projects, etc.), portfolio management, transactions on the stock, interest, exchange, and raw material markets, stock trading, merger-acquisition consulting, investment capital, etc.;
- credit cards issuing.
At the end of 2022, the group managed GBP 545.8 billion in current deposits and GBP 398.8 billion in current credits.
Income breaks down geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (59.7%), Europe (9.3%), Americas (25.5%), Asia (5.3%), Africa and Middle East (0.2%).