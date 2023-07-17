Dan Grabos and Jonathan Gerst to take on augmented roles in M&A

Barclays today announces the appointment of Dan Grabos as Co-Head of Americas M&A, alongside Larry Hamdan, based in New York. In this expanded role, Mr. Grabos will provide critical strategic advice and execution on M&A transactions for Barclays’ global clients. Mr. Grabos will also continue to serve as Co-Head of Industrials M&A, a role he has held since joining Barclays in 2018.

With almost 30 years of experience in investment banking, Mr. Grabos has advised a number of management teams and boards on M&A, including L3Harris Technologies on its acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne, and U.S. Ecology, Inc. on its sale to Republic Services. Prior to joining Barclays, Mr. Grabos worked at JP Morgan for over 20 years covering M&A.

Barclays is also pleased to announce that Jonathan Gerst will take on an expanded role as Co-Head of Industrials M&A, working alongside Mr. Grabos. Mr. Gerst has been at Barclays since joining from Lehman Brothers in 2007 and has advised a number of key clients, including Blackstone on its majority acquisition of Emerson’s Climate Technologies business, and Spirit Airlines on the pending sale to JetBlue Airways and prior announced sale to Frontier Airlines.

“Creating new leadership opportunities for our next generation of bankers is a key priority for us, and is essential to growing our market share across all industry verticals,” says Ihsan Essaid, Co-Head of Global M&A.

“Dan and Jonathan will bring a wealth of experience and new perspectives to the M&A leadership team that will enable us to continue driving sustainable growth at Barclays and strong outcomes and results for our clients,” says Gary Posternack, Co-Head of Global M&A.

Barclays Corporate and Investment Bank is comprised of the Investment Banking, International Corporate Banking, Global Markets and Research businesses. It provides money managers, financial institutions, governments, supranational organisations and corporate clients with services and advice for their funding, financing, strategic and risk management needs. For further information about Barclays Corporate and Investment Bank, please visit our website www.cib.barclays.

