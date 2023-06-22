After making the decision to leave, Vicky was given access to a job site for military leavers that named potential employers to support with her resettlement - the period of time where a serviceperson transitions into civilian life and further employment. "I saw that Barclays was listed, and I thought to myself: 'I'm a medic, so that'll never work out."

Despite initial doubts about whether she would be able to find a suitable role in financial services, Vicky was intrigued by the work Barclays was doing with the military and veterans and wanted to find out more.

Established in 2016, the Barclays Military Talent Scheme programme is open to any service leaver, regardless of experience, rank or service, who is in the resettlement period for the duration of the scheme. Successful applicants complete a 10 to 12-week placement where they are aligned to a team at the bank and can fully immerse themselves into a role, while getting the necessary support from mentors and buddies to help with the transition to civilian working life. It has been well received, according to a 2023 independent evaluation report, with programme participants between 2020 and 2023 giving it an average rating of 4.5/5.

"I searched for the Barclays Military Talent Scheme on LinkedIn, and I started messaging and speaking to people at the bank," Vicky explains. "You're never going to get a more real view of what it is like than from the people who work there."

"Each person I contacted had really positive feedback about the programme. There was no negativity. Everyone said 'You should absolutely consider applying,' 'It doesn't matter that you're a medic or what rank you were in,' and 'There are no barriers - just reach out to the team.'"

With these words of encouragement from her prospective colleagues, Vicky did just that. In 2021, she was accepted into Barclays' Military Talent Scheme.

