Barclays : “You can't fish from one pool and think you get the best talent”

Reflecting on why it was the events of last year which put a spotlight on the Black lives matter movement, she says: "I spent a lot of time thinking: 'What was the difference this time?' And I think it was a convergence of events. We were completely shut down in our homes during the pandemic because of this understanding about the value of human life - that this would save lives. And then you're at home and watch a video where life was devalued to a degree that was this shocking and horrifying. I think those two things struck people."

She recalls the moment she heard about George Floyd's death. "I remember looking frantically for my remote because I couldn't watch the video," she says. "I knew what was coming. But I think the telling thing for me is the way I felt about it was the same way I felt about Tamir Rice and Eric Garner and Sandra Bland and Breonna Taylor. I think it's important for people to realise these feelings weren't new for Black people in the US."

Although her outlook is based on a wealth of expertise gained at the bank and beyond, Mason describes her experiences last year as key to her decision to lead Race at Work.

It was in the aftermath of Floyd's murder that Mason began work on the Path Forward paper with the leadership team of the bank's US Black Professionals Forum, a colleague network. This research document recommended actions for Barclays to take to address racial equity within the bank's policies and culture - but also for its clients and wider community. The bank had signed the UK government's Race at Work Charter in 2019, while the Black Professionals Forum has long played a vital role in identifying ways to improve inclusivity; the paper helped to accelerate this activity, broadening its focus.

"We were all feeling shell-shocked. We were feeling frustrated," she says. "And I think we were looking for an avenue to channel that energy into some positive change. We worked around the clock because it mattered to us and we hoped someone would care. But then, to feel like we work for an organisation where that is not just well received, but also says, 'Well, let's do this.' It was empowering and motivating.

"Our leaders at Barclays are comfortable being challenged. When there's a real problem, and someone has a solution, they will allow you to lean into that and take action. I probably became more invested in Barclays than I'd ever been."

She says it has been rewarding to see real actions taken at the bank in the last year: from the publication of a 12-point Race at Work Action Plan, to the introduction of mandatory race and ethnicity training, to Ray Dempsey joining the bank as Chief Diversity Officer.

"I think that's the part that motivated me, and continues to motivate me," she says. "Frequently, we don't think of diversity and inclusion as tied to a business outcome, so across the industry we don't apply the same amount of rigour. But what I like about Ray's particular approach is he thinks about it like you would any other business strategy. Let's dedicate talent, skill, time and resources to it, in the same way we would anything else."