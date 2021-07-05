Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Barclays PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Barclays : BoE staff to work at least 1 day a week from office from September

07/05/2021 | 04:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Bank of England Chief Operating Officer Joanna Place listens at the 'Future Forum 2017' event in St George's Hall, Liverpool

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England has asked its staff to work at least one day a week from its offices from September, an official said on Monday as Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced England was set to end social and economic COVID-19 restrictions from July 19.

Joanna Place, the BoE's chief operating officer, said the central bank was expecting that over time staff would spend three or four days a week on average in their workplaces, and one or two days working from home.

"My own personal view is that the pull of the office might be a bit bigger than we anticipate," Place said in a speech given to the Investment Association.

Many banks and other employers based in the United Kingdom are trying to work out how to manage the return of staff to their offices as coronavirus restrictions ease.

Barclays has said it will adopt a hybrid working model, and will reduce its real estate footprint but maintain its main offices in London and New York.

Johnson said on Monday the government was aiming to end restrictive measures in two weeks' time, dropping the instruction to work from home among other relaxations.

(Writing by William Schomberg, Editing by William Maclean)


© Reuters 2021
All news about BARCLAYS PLC
04:03pBARCLAYS  : BoE staff to work at least 1 day a week from office from September
RE
09:31aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : World indexes hover close to record highs
08:25aBHP  : Barclays Increases BHP PT, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
08:25aANTOFAGASTA  : Barclays Lifts Antofagasta PT, Reiterates Underweight Rating
MT
08:24aFRESNILLO  : Barclays Cuts Fresnillo PT, Keeps Equal-Weight Rating
MT
08:23aRIO TINTO  : Barclays Boosts Rio Tinto PT, Keeps Equal-Weight Rating
MT
08:23aGLENCORE  : Barclays Raises Glencore PT, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
08:21aST JAMES PLACE  : Barclays Ups St. James Place's PT, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
08:20aANGLO AMERICAN  : Barclays Raises Anglo American's PT, Retains Overweight Rating
MT
06:43aFrance Plans to Launch New 30-Year Government Bond
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 21 182 M 29 342 M 29 342 M
Net income 2021 3 866 M 5 356 M 5 356 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,56x
Yield 2021 3,64%
Capitalization 30 180 M 41 805 M 41 806 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,42x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 83 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart BARCLAYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Barclays PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 172,36 GBX
Average target price 215,10 GBX
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Edward Staley Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Mark Ashton Rigby Group Chief Operating Officer
Laura Padovani Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC17.51%41 295
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.22.79%466 329
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION35.76%356 655
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-9.54%274 557
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.20.71%221 271
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.06%202 066