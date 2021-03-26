Log in
BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
Barclays : Six key takeaways from Barclays' Made in Britain report

03/26/2021 | 08:01am EDT
According to the report, UK exporters could benefit from an additional value of up to £3.5bn per year across 10 key markets.

As the UK enters a new era on the international stage, our research highlights that there is strong appetite for British-made products all over the world.

James Binns

Global Head of Trade and Working Capital, Barclays Corporate Banking

Barclays plc published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 20 662 M 28 468 M 28 468 M
Net income 2021 2 803 M 3 862 M 3 862 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
Yield 2021 3,16%
Capitalization 31 472 M 43 211 M 43 362 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,52x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 83 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 194,15 GBX
Last Close Price 182,04 GBX
Spread / Highest target 62,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James Edward Staley Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Mark Ashton Rigby Group Chief Operating Officer
Laura Padovani Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC24.11%43 468
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.05%474 113
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION24.25%325 679
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.56%292 766
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.15%215 627
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.06%205 422
