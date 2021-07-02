Barclays : Supporting our customers and clients impacted by coronavirus (COVID-19)
07/02/2021 | 06:20am EDT
During this period, we understand that many customers and clients are experiencing a range of difficulties, whether that's customers making repayments on their mortgage or clients experiencing challenges with cash flow and beyond.
Across the UK, Barclays is helping with access to finance and wider support. We are proactively contacting businesses and notifying customers to help them navigate the challenges and uncertainty generated by coronavirus (COVID-19).
Personal customer support
We are here to help you manage your money, and are constantly looking at ways to make things easier.
As the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation evolves, we're here to help you manage your money - in whatever way we can.
We can offer payment holidays on your Barclaycard and if your Barclaycard payment holiday is coming to an end, there are a number of different scenarios you could be facing. We have a range of support that can help you take the next steps.
We've teamed up with Nextdoor, the neighbourhood hub to help you reach thousands of potential customers. During the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, we'll help you connect with verified local residents instantly without the need to build likes or followers.
Further Government supportFurther Government support
As well as the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme, the UK government have a number of other schemes and grants available to support small businesses negatively impacted by coronavirus, including:
Our relationship teams are ready to provide support to clients facing challenges to their operations.
New support includes:
Recovery Loan SchemeRecovery Loan Scheme
A new debt finance programme, the Recovery Loan Scheme (RLS), was launched on 6 April 2021. The scheme, aims to support businesses affected by Covid-19 as they recover and grow following the pandemic. RLS supports lending from £25,001 up to £10m.
Coronavirus Large Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CLBILS)Coronavirus Large Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CLBILS)
The Coronavirus Large Business Interruption Loan Scheme is now closed to new applications. Please note, applications received by 23.59 on 31 March 2021 can still be processed.
Launched on 20 April 2020 with loans of up to £25 million available for businesses with a turnover between £45m and £250m. Loans of up to £200m were backed by a UK government guarantee, CLBILs had no upper turnover limit.
If you're facing challenges caused by COVID-19 we're here to help. Our team of Relationship Managers and specialists stand ready to discuss any financial impacts you may be experiencing and explore all appropriate options to support you during this time.
We encourage any client who needs information, guidance or is experiencing any financial difficulty to contact their Barclays Relationship Manager or our client service centre staff for help at the earliest opportunity.
Launched in April, this fund will provide £100 million to charities working to support vulnerable people impacted by COVID-19, and to alleviate the associated social and economic hardship caused by the crisis.
We have been doing all we can to look after our customers, clients, and colleagues through this crisis. We want to do more to back the communities in which we live and work and that's why we've launched this community aid package, working with charity partners here in the UK and around the world to deliver help where it's needed most.
Across the country, Barclays colleagues are working flat out to support businesses through these uncertain times, getting appropriate funding to those that need it, and offering broader support to help them deal with the impact of COVID-19. Our case study hub page includes just some of the ways we're helping local businesses through this period and beyond.
1We're offering free banking and overdrafts to all our business customers with an annual turnover of up to £250k. After 12 June 2020, your normal charges and fees will apply. We'll debit these from your account from August 2020. 2 Lines are open Monday to Friday, 8am to 8pm (except bank holidays). Calls to 0800 numbers are free from a UK landline and international calls are charged at local rate, mobile costs may vary - please check with your telecoms provider. Calls may be recorded so that we can monitor the quality of our service and for security purposes.