    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
Barclays : Supporting our customers and clients impacted by coronavirus (COVID-19)

07/02/2021 | 06:20am EDT
During this period, we understand that many customers and clients are experiencing a range of difficulties, whether that's customers making repayments on their mortgage or clients experiencing challenges with cash flow and beyond.

Across the UK, Barclays is helping with access to finance and wider support. We are proactively contacting businesses and notifying customers to help them navigate the challenges and uncertainty generated by coronavirus (COVID-19).

Personal customer support

We are here to help you manage your money, and are constantly looking at ways to make things easier.

New support includes:

  • Waiving overdraft chargesWaiving overdraft charges

    To help during this time, we're capping overdraft interest charges on personal current accounts at £180 per monthly charging period until 21 September 2021.

    We've put together a range of guides to support you, and help you manage your finances and improve your financial habits.

    During 2020 we:

    • Didn't charge any interest on overdrawn balances on personal current accounts from 27 March to 30 April 2020.
    • Between 1 May and 9 July 2020, we didn't charge interest on overdrawn balances of up to £750.
    • From 10 July to 10 August, we didn't charge interest on overdrawn balances of up to £500.
    • If, during those times, you used more of your arranged overdraft than the amounts above, we waived some of the interest to reduce the annual rate of interest (EAR) to 19.51%.
  • Mortgage repayment holidaysMortgage repayment holidays

    From the 31 March 2021 you can only ask for support if you're already receiving temporary mortgage support.

    Any temporary mortgage support we offer after 31 March will stop on 31 July, even if you haven't received the maximum of six months.

  • Barclaycard payment holidaysBarclaycard payment holidays

    As the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation evolves, we're here to help you manage your money - in whatever way we can.

    We can offer payment holidays on your Barclaycard and if your Barclaycard payment holiday is coming to an end, there are a number of different scenarios you could be facing. We have a range of support that can help you take the next steps.

Business customer support

We are here to help businesses through this challenging time - in whatever way we can.


New support includes:

  • Bounce Back Loan schemeBounce Back Loan scheme

    The Bounce Back Loan Scheme closed for new applications and top-ups on 31 March 2021.

    If you already have a Bounce Back Loan with us, the quickest way to apply for Pay as you Grow is in Online Banking or the Barclays app.

  • Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS)Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS)

    The Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS) closed for new applications on 31 March 2021.

  • Nextdoor offerNextdoor offer

    We've teamed up with Nextdoor, the neighbourhood hub to help you reach thousands of potential customers. During the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, we'll help you connect with verified local residents instantly without the need to build likes or followers.

  • Further Government supportFurther Government support

    As well as the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme, the UK government have a number of other schemes and grants available to support small businesses negatively impacted by coronavirus, including:

Corporate client support

Our relationship teams are ready to provide support to clients facing challenges to their operations.


New support includes:

  • Recovery Loan SchemeRecovery Loan Scheme

    A new debt finance programme, the Recovery Loan Scheme (RLS), was launched on 6 April 2021. The scheme, aims to support businesses affected by Covid-19 as they recover and grow following the pandemic. RLS supports lending from £25,001 up to £10m.

  • COVID-19 Corporate Finance Facility (CCFF)CCFF

    The CCFF closed to new purchases on 23 March 2021 as planned. It was available to support corporates who would normally seek market-based finance for their working capital.

  • Coronavirus Large Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CLBILS)Coronavirus Large Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CLBILS)

    The Coronavirus Large Business Interruption Loan Scheme is now closed to new applications. Please note, applications received by 23.59 on 31 March 2021 can still be processed.

    Launched on 20 April 2020 with loans of up to £25 million available for businesses with a turnover between £45m and £250m. Loans of up to £200m were backed by a UK government guarantee, CLBILs had no upper turnover limit.

  • Job Retention SchemeJob Retention Scheme:

    A Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme whereby those who might otherwise have been laid off due to the Covid-19 outbreak can be kept on.

    It has been extended until 30 September 2021. From 1 July 2021, the government will pay 70% of wages up to a maximum cap of £2187.50 for the hours the employee is on furlough.

    Employers will top up employees' wages to make sure they receive 80% of wages (up to £2,500) in total for the hours the employee is on furlough. The caps are proportional to the hours not worked.

  • International TradeInternational Trade

    If you're facing challenges caused by COVID-19 we're here to help. Our team of Relationship Managers and specialists stand ready to discuss any financial impacts you may be experiencing and explore all appropriate options to support you during this time.

    We encourage any client who needs information, guidance or is experiencing any financial difficulty to contact their Barclays Relationship Manager or our client service centre staff for help at the earliest opportunity.

  • Further Government supportFurther Government support
    A full range of business support measures have been made available to UK businesses.

    Find out what financial support you can get for your business.
  • Additional supportAdditional support

    Find out more about further support available for your business.

Barclays COVID-19 Community Aid Package

Launched in April, this fund will provide £100 million to charities working to support vulnerable people impacted by COVID-19, and to alleviate the associated social and economic hardship caused by the crisis.

We have been doing all we can to look after our customers, clients, and colleagues through this crisis. We want to do more to back the communities in which we live and work and that's why we've launched this community aid package, working with charity partners here in the UK and around the world to deliver help where it's needed most.

Jes Staley

Barclays Group CEO

Backing UK businesses through COVID-19

Across the country, Barclays colleagues are working flat out to support businesses through these uncertain times, getting appropriate funding to those that need it, and offering broader support to help them deal with the impact of COVID-19. Our case study hub page includes just some of the ways we're helping local businesses through this period and beyond.

1We're offering free banking and overdrafts to all our business customers with an annual turnover of up to £250k. After 12 June 2020, your normal charges and fees will apply. We'll debit these from your account from August 2020.
2 Lines are open Monday to Friday, 8am to 8pm (except bank holidays). Calls to 0800 numbers are free from a UK landline and international calls are charged at local rate, mobile costs may vary - please check with your telecoms provider. Calls may be recorded so that we can monitor the quality of our service and for security purposes.

