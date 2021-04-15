Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Barclays PLC    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Barclays : Thermo Fisher to buy contract research firm PPD for $17.4 billion

04/15/2021 | 07:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc said on Thursday it would acquire contract research firm PPD Inc for about $17.4 billion to expand its clinical research service business.

Under terms of agreement, Thermo Fisher will acquire PPD for $47.50 per share - a premium of 10.6% to Wednesday's closing price.

The transaction, which is for a total cash purchase price of $17.4 billion plus the assumption of approximately $3.5 billion of net debt, is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

Deal would be immediately and significantly accretive to Thermo Fisher's adjusted EPS, adding $1.40 in the first 12 months after close, the company said.

Barclays Capital Inc and Morgan Stanley & Co LLC are serving as financial advisers to Thermo Fisher, while J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is the financial adviser for PPD.

The Wall Street Journal had reported late Wednesday that Thermo Fisher was nearing a deal to acquire PPD.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC -0.39% 186.78 Delayed Quote.27.88%
PPD, INC. 12.10% 43 Delayed Quote.25.66%
All news about BARCLAYS PLC
07:35aBARCLAYS  : Thermo Fisher to buy contract research firm PPD for $17.4 billion
RE
07:20aUNITED PARCEL SERVICE  : Barclays Lifts United Parcel Service to Equal-Weight Fr..
MT
06:57aHSBC HLDGS  : Barclays reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
06:56aAB INBEV  : Raised to Buy by Barclays
MD
06:54aXPO LOGISTICS  : Barclays Upgrades XPO Logistics to Overweight From Equal-Weight..
MT
05:16aStock Futures Rise Amid Volley of Earnings
DJ
03:44aBarclays Stock Surges With Investment-Banking Rebound
DJ
03:39aStock Futures Rise Ahead of Another Volley of Earnings
DJ
03:01aBARCLAYS  : Ossiam ESG Low Carbon Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sector ETF Celebrates..
BU
01:37aClimate scientists swap fieldwork for finance
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 20 812 M 28 692 M 28 692 M
Net income 2021 2 984 M 4 114 M 4 114 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
Yield 2021 3,00%
Capitalization 32 060 M 44 227 M 44 200 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,54x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 83 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart BARCLAYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Barclays PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 199,42 GBX
Last Close Price 187,58 GBX
Spread / Highest target 57,8%
Spread / Average Target 6,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James Edward Staley Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Mark Ashton Rigby Group Chief Operating Officer
Laura Padovani Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC27.88%44 227
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.19.00%458 485
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION31.57%344 055
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.54%286 596
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.71%214 299
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.13.08%192 061
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ