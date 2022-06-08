Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Barclays PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:05 2022-06-08 am EDT
169.65 GBX   +0.38%
04:42aBARCLAYS : partner with Blueprint for All to support 600 under-represented young people across the UK with career planning and employability skills development
PU
06/07BARCLAYS : What does Pride mean to me…
PU
06/07WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT GUCCI : Kering sets plan to boost brand in China
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Barclays : partner with Blueprint for All to support 600 under-represented young people across the UK with career planning and employability skills development

06/08/2022 | 04:42am EDT
· Pathways to Professions programme to reach 600 young people from ethnically diverse communities and lower socio-economic backgrounds

· 3-year partnership will provide careers information and core employability skills development

· Barclays to provide role models to the students, and Barclays LifeSkills to deliver interactive workshops and resources

Barclays has today announced a 3-year partnership with Blueprint for All to support 600 young people from ethnically diverse communities and lower socio-economic backgrounds across the UK.

Supported by Barclays, Blueprint for All's Pathways to Professions programme will help these under-represented young people understand the breadth of career opportunities available to them and develop the core employability skills they need to succeed in the workplace.

Young people on the programme will join a series of 10 interactive workshops to help them better understand different industries and roles available, understand their own strengths, as well as develop their skills using a range of resources, including Barclays LifeSkills. The programme will also provide first-hand career insights from Barclays colleagues, as well as professionals across a range of industries, to help inspire and support them.

"We are delighted to work with Barclays to provide young people the support and guidance they need at such an important crossroads, in what often proves to be an especially overwhelming period in their lives" commented Sonia Watson, CEO, Blueprint for All.

The partnership aligns with the community aspect of Barclays' Race at Work action plan, focussing on improving access to career and development opportunities for Black and ethnically diverse people, and furthering the bank's commitment to promoting social equity.

Azura Mason, Global Head of Race at Work, Barclays said: "We're delighted to be working with Blueprint for All on this programme, building awareness amongst under-represented students of the range of careers available to them. Attracting diverse talent is a top priority within our Race at Work agenda, and we hope this programme will ultimately provide organisations like ours with access to new, more diverse talent pools, driving the societal change we know is possible when we invest in a more equitable future."

Barclays LifeSkills will facilitate a number of the workshops focusing on the core transferable skills needed in the workplace, such as communication, problem solving, creativity, resilience and adaptability, CV writing and interview skills. Barclays colleagues will support in the delivery of these sessions, sharing inspiring and relatable professional insights from different role and industry perspectives to help build career aspirations.

Kirstie Mackey, Managing Director of UK and Europe Citizenship, Barclays said: "I'm really proud of our new partnership with Blueprint for All which is helping to encourage the next generation of talent by connecting young people with inspiring professionals that represent them."

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 08:41:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 23 113 M 29 068 M 29 068 M
Net income 2022 4 497 M 5 656 M 5 656 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,54x
Yield 2022 4,52%
Capitalization 28 214 M 35 483 M 35 483 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,22x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 81 600
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart BARCLAYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Barclays PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 169,00 GBX
Average target price 231,79 GBX
Spread / Average Target 37,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
C. S. Venkatakrishnan Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Angela Anna Cross Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Mark Ashton Rigby Group Chief Operating Officer
Laura Padovani Global Head-Compliance Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC-9.63%35 483
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-18.07%382 022
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.30%292 868
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.77%237 340
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.93%183 790
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.96%172 347