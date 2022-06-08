Barclays : partner with Blueprint for All to support 600 under-represented young people across the UK with career planning and employability skills development

· Pathways to Professions programme to reach 600 young people from ethnically diverse communities and lower socio-economic backgrounds

· 3-year partnership will provide careers information and core employability skills development

· Barclays to provide role models to the students, and Barclays LifeSkills to deliver interactive workshops and resources

Barclays has today announced a 3-year partnership with Blueprint for All to support 600 young people from ethnically diverse communities and lower socio-economic backgrounds across the UK.

Supported by Barclays, Blueprint for All's Pathways to Professions programme will help these under-represented young people understand the breadth of career opportunities available to them and develop the core employability skills they need to succeed in the workplace.

Young people on the programme will join a series of 10 interactive workshops to help them better understand different industries and roles available, understand their own strengths, as well as develop their skills using a range of resources, including Barclays LifeSkills. The programme will also provide first-hand career insights from Barclays colleagues, as well as professionals across a range of industries, to help inspire and support them.

"We are delighted to work with Barclays to provide young people the support and guidance they need at such an important crossroads, in what often proves to be an especially overwhelming period in their lives" commented Sonia Watson, CEO, Blueprint for All.

The partnership aligns with the community aspect of Barclays' Race at Work action plan, focussing on improving access to career and development opportunities for Black and ethnically diverse people, and furthering the bank's commitment to promoting social equity.

Azura Mason, Global Head of Race at Work, Barclays said: "We're delighted to be working with Blueprint for All on this programme, building awareness amongst under-represented students of the range of careers available to them. Attracting diverse talent is a top priority within our Race at Work agenda, and we hope this programme will ultimately provide organisations like ours with access to new, more diverse talent pools, driving the societal change we know is possible when we invest in a more equitable future."

Barclays LifeSkills will facilitate a number of the workshops focusing on the core transferable skills needed in the workplace, such as communication, problem solving, creativity, resilience and adaptability, CV writing and interview skills. Barclays colleagues will support in the delivery of these sessions, sharing inspiring and relatable professional insights from different role and industry perspectives to help build career aspirations.

Kirstie Mackey, Managing Director of UK and Europe Citizenship, Barclays said: "I'm really proud of our new partnership with Blueprint for All which is helping to encourage the next generation of talent by connecting young people with inspiring professionals that represent them."

