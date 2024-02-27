(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Tuesday morning and Monday:
----------
FTSE 100
----------
Bernstein cuts Ocado price target to 1,150 (1,350) pence - 'outperform'
----------
Barclays cuts Glencore price target to 435 (465) pence - 'equal weight'
----------
Barclays raises Flutter Entertainment to 'overweight' (equal weight) - price target 20,000 (15,300) pence
----------
RBC raises Barclays price target to 265 (230) pence - 'outperform'
----------
UBS cuts HSBC price target to 610 (620) pence - 'neutral'
----------
FTSE 250
----------
JPMorgan raises Wizz Air price target to 2,250 (2,150) pence - 'neutral'
----------
JPMorgan cuts easyJet price target to 680 (690) pence - 'overweight'
----------
RBC cuts Hays price target to 135 (155) pence - 'outperform'
----------
SMALL CAP & OTHER MAIN MARKET
----------
JPMorgan raises Ryanair price target to 28.70 (28.50) EUR - 'overweight'
----------
