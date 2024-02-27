(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Tuesday morning and Monday:

FTSE 100

Bernstein cuts Ocado price target to 1,150 (1,350) pence - 'outperform'

Barclays cuts Glencore price target to 435 (465) pence - 'equal weight'

Barclays raises Flutter Entertainment to 'overweight' (equal weight) - price target 20,000 (15,300) pence

RBC raises Barclays price target to 265 (230) pence - 'outperform'

UBS cuts HSBC price target to 610 (620) pence - 'neutral'

FTSE 250

JPMorgan raises Wizz Air price target to 2,250 (2,150) pence - 'neutral'

JPMorgan cuts easyJet price target to 680 (690) pence - 'overweight'

RBC cuts Hays price target to 135 (155) pence - 'outperform'

SMALL CAP & OTHER MAIN MARKET

JPMorgan raises Ryanair price target to 28.70 (28.50) EUR - 'overweight'

