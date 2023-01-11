Advanced search
    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:16 2023-01-11 am EST
173.54 GBX   +1.13%
02:52pBarclays raises U.S. GDP 1st-qtr forecast, sees mild recession from Q2
RE
12:30pFactbox-Global banks cut jobs as cost pressures mount
RE
09:26aBarclays : Issuer Document
PU
Barclays raises U.S. GDP 1st-qtr forecast, sees mild recession from Q2

01/11/2023 | 02:52pm EST
NEW YORK, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Barclays raised its forecast for U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) for the first quarter to a 0.5% expansion, from its original estimate of zero growth, led by the rise in private consumption.

In a research note on Wednesday, the UK bank said it expects private spending to remain resilient in the first quarter of the year in a persistently tight labor market.

Barclays' new forecast, however, was a decline from its estimate of a fourth-quarter rise of 2.0% last year, accompanied by slowing labor demand.

Payroll gains are likely to drop from an average of 241,000 per month in the fourth quarter to 100,000 per month in the first quarter of 2023, while the unemployment rate should rise slightly, Barclays said.

Earlier data showed that U.S. GDP advanced at a 3.2% annualized rate in the third quarter, up from the 2.9% pace that was previously reported. The economy had contracted at a 0.6% clip in the second quarter.

Barclays said it sees a mild recession starting in the second quarter and lasting through the fourth, citing declining activity in the manufacturing sector.

The bank also reiterated its expectation that the Fed will cut the target fed funds rate to between 4.5% and 4.75% at the end of 2023, and continue it lower through next year, hitting 3.0% to 3.25% by the end of 2024.

Barclays cited rising unemployment, core inflation falling below 3% this year, as well as falling business and manufacturing activity for its Fed rate cuts forecast. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Bill Berkrot)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 25 083 M 30 508 M 30 508 M
Net income 2022 4 906 M 5 967 M 5 967 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,84x
Yield 2022 4,17%
Capitalization 27 534 M 33 385 M 33 490 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,10x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 81 600
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart BARCLAYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Barclays PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 171,60 GBX
Average target price 235,82 GBX
Spread / Average Target 37,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
C. S. Venkatakrishnan Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Angela Anna Cross Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Mark Ashton Rigby Group Chief Operating Officer
Laura Padovani Global Head-Compliance Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC8.25%33 115
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.2.44%406 542
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION2.32%273 725
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.99%217 067
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.05%161 567
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.66%161 412