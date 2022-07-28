Barclays reports first half profit slumps on conduct charges

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Barclays reported first
half profits fell more than expected as it took a 1.9 billion
pound conduct charge mostly from covering the costs of having to
buy back billions of dollars worth of securities it sold in
error.
The British lender on Thursday reported profits before tax
of 3.7 billion pounds ($4.51 billion) for the first six months
of the year, down from 4.9 billion pounds in the same period a
year ago and just below the average of analysts' forecasts of
3.9 billion pounds.
($1 = 0.8213 pounds)
(Reporting By Lawrence White, Editing by Iain Withers)