    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-07-27 am EDT
157.66 GBX   +0.52%
02:13aBarclays reports first half profit slumps on conduct charges
RE
02:08aBARCLAYS : Bank PLC Interim 2022 Results Announcement (PDF 684KB)
PU
02:08aBARCLAYS : Bank UK PLC Interim 2022 Results Announcement (PDF 351KB
PU
Barclays reports first half profit slumps on conduct charges

07/28/2022 | 02:07am EDT
LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Barclays reported first half profits fell more than expected as it took a 1.9 billion pound conduct charge mostly from covering the costs of having to buy back billions of dollars worth of securities it sold in error.

The British lender on Thursday reported profits before tax of 3.7 billion pounds ($4.51 billion) for the first six months of the year, down from 4.9 billion pounds in the same period a year ago and just below the average of analysts' forecasts of 3.9 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.8213 pounds) (Reporting By Lawrence White, Editing by Iain Withers)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 23 535 M 28 345 M 28 345 M
Net income 2022 4 396 M 5 294 M 5 294 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,18x
Yield 2022 4,84%
Capitalization 25 722 M 30 979 M 30 979 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,09x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 81 600
Free-Float 99,6%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 157,66 GBX
Average target price 233,84 GBX
Spread / Average Target 48,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
C. S. Venkatakrishnan Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Angela Anna Cross Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Mark Ashton Rigby Group Chief Operating Officer
Laura Padovani Global Head-Compliance Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC-15.69%30 979
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.37%332 615
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-25.71%265 564
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-5.68%222 073
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.59%162 718
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.04%161 723