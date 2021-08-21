Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Barclays PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Barclays : rsquo; Paralympian colleagues prepare to strike gold in Tokyo

08/21/2021 | 08:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Preparing for the opposition

Taking part in wheelchair rugby is not for the faint-hearted. It's a fast-paced, contact sport, played on an indoor court by mixed gender teams of four. Combining elements of rugby, basketball and handball, players are actively encouraged to use their wheelchairs to block and hold opponents. For both Misaka and Shimakawa, discovering the game was a way of recovering their independence.

'When I was 21, I was in a traffic accident that damaged my cervical vertebrae and left me using a wheelchair,' says Shimakawa. 'It turned my life upside down. After leaving hospital, I decided to do something physically active and started wheelchair athletics. When a friend invited me to play wheelchair rugby, I wasn't sure because I disliked group sports. But I quickly became fascinated by the noisy fun it involved, and I've now been competing for 22 years.'

Misaka now helps to manage Japan's wheelchair rugby team, alongside his new role as a chairman of Japan's Paralympic Committee.

When an occupational therapist introduced me to wheelchair rugby, I found a new goal in life.

Hiroyuki Misaka

Barclays colleague and former Paralympic coach

Wheelchair rugby offered Misaka a new way of developing his passion for sport. 'I was born in Higashiōsaka, Osaka Prefecture, where rugby is very popular. I tried many sports before choosing rugby,' he recalls. 'But an accident during a game in high school left me using a wheelchair. Initially, I felt hopeless about my future - but when a physical therapist introduced me to wheelchair rugby, I found a new goal in life.'

Misaka's experience watching the Sydney Paralympics opening ceremony in 2000 sparked his determination to become a Paralympian. Shimakawa, meanwhile, was selected to represent Japan early in his wheelchair rugby career.

'Being part of the team when Japan became world champions for the first time in 2018 left a strong impression on me,' he remembers. 'It was the dream I'd been chasing for more than 10 years, and beating the powerful US team in the semi-final was the kind of game you never forget.'

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2021 00:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BARCLAYS PLC
08/21BARCLAYS : rsquo; Paralympian colleagues prepare to strike gold in Tokyo
PU
08/20TAPESTRY : Barclays Adjusts Tapestry PT to $63 From $62, Maintains Overweight Ra..
MT
08/20BJ WHOLESALE CLUB : Barclays Adjusts BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings' Price Target ..
MT
08/20BJ WHOLESALE CLUB : Barclays Adjusts Price Target on BJ's Wholesale Club Holding..
MT
08/20INSTANT VIEW-Malaysia's king picks Ismail Sabri as new prime minister
RE
08/20BARCLAYS : Investors remain optimistic despite fears around coronavirus variants..
PU
08/20BARCLAYS : British high growth companies raise £19 billion in the last three yea..
PU
08/20VANTAGE TOWERS : Barclays maintains a Buy rating
MD
08/20ADYEN : Barclays reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
08/20STRÖER : Barclays remains Neutral
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BARCLAYS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 21 410 M 29 162 M 29 162 M
Net income 2021 5 202 M 7 085 M 7 085 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,00x
Yield 2021 3,62%
Capitalization 30 357 M 41 341 M 41 350 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,42x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 83 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart BARCLAYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Barclays PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 179,32 GBX
Average target price 225,11 GBX
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Edward Staley Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Mark Ashton Rigby Group Chief Operating Officer
Laura Padovani Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC22.25%41 341
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.21.41%462 327
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION33.19%339 710
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.52%241 714
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.11%200 076
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY57.12%194 726