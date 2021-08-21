Barclays : rsquo; Paralympian colleagues prepare to strike gold in Tokyo

Preparing for the opposition

Taking part in wheelchair rugby is not for the faint-hearted. It's a fast-paced, contact sport, played on an indoor court by mixed gender teams of four. Combining elements of rugby, basketball and handball, players are actively encouraged to use their wheelchairs to block and hold opponents. For both Misaka and Shimakawa, discovering the game was a way of recovering their independence.

'When I was 21, I was in a traffic accident that damaged my cervical vertebrae and left me using a wheelchair,' says Shimakawa. 'It turned my life upside down. After leaving hospital, I decided to do something physically active and started wheelchair athletics. When a friend invited me to play wheelchair rugby, I wasn't sure because I disliked group sports. But I quickly became fascinated by the noisy fun it involved, and I've now been competing for 22 years.'