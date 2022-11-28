Advanced search
    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:30 2022-11-28 am EST
159.94 GBX   +0.55%
04:56aBarclays says CEO Venkatakrishnan to undergo cancer treatment
RE
04:55aBarclays says CEO to undergo cancer treatment and to work from home
RE
04:53aBarclays CEO CS Venkatakrishnan Diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma
DJ
Barclays says CEO Venkatakrishnan to undergo cancer treatment

11/28/2022 | 04:56am EST
LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - British bank Barclays PLC said on Monday its chief executive officer C.S. Venkatakrishnan would be undergoing treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of cancer, and that this would mean he would work from home for some periods.

The CEO, known inside the bank as Venkat, said in a letter that his condition was curable and that doctors have said his prognosis is "excellent", with the treatment in New York expected to last 12 to 16 weeks.

"During this period, the company will run normally, and I will continue to be actively engaged in managing it," Venkatakrishnan said in the letter.

A spokesperson for the bank confirmed that the bank had not appointed any interim Chief Executive, with Venkat and the lender's executive committee expected to continue running it.

Non-Hodgkin lymphoma is a cancer that develops in the lymphatic system, weakening the immune system, but most cases are considered "very treatable" according to information on the website of Britain's National Health Service. (Reporting by Lawrence White in London and Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 25 059 M 30 290 M 30 290 M
Net income 2022 4 978 M 6 017 M 6 017 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,40x
Yield 2022 4,55%
Capitalization 25 207 M 30 469 M 30 469 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,01x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 81 600
Free-Float 99,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 159,06 GBX
Average target price 230,83 GBX
Spread / Average Target 45,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
C. S. Venkatakrishnan Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Angela Anna Cross Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Mark Ashton Rigby Group Chief Operating Officer
Laura Padovani Global Head-Compliance Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC-14.94%30 469
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-13.65%401 086
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.26%302 446
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.50%205 181
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-1.13%180 770
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.96%151 999