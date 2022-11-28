Barclays says CEO Venkatakrishnan to undergo cancer treatment

LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - British bank Barclays PLC said on Monday its chief executive officer C.S. Venkatakrishnan would be undergoing treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of cancer, and that this would mean he would work from home for some periods.

The CEO, known inside the bank as Venkat, said in a letter that his condition was curable and that doctors have said his prognosis is "excellent", with the treatment in New York expected to last 12 to 16 weeks.

"During this period, the company will run normally, and I will continue to be actively engaged in managing it," Venkatakrishnan said in the letter.

A spokesperson for the bank confirmed that the bank had not appointed any interim Chief Executive, with Venkat and the lender's executive committee expected to continue running it.

Non-Hodgkin lymphoma is a cancer that develops in the lymphatic system, weakening the immune system, but most cases are considered "very treatable" according to information on the website of Britain's National Health Service. (Reporting by Lawrence White in London and Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Kirsten Donovan)