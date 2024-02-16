(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Friday morning and Thursday:
FTSE 100
Barclays raises Mondi price target to 1,215 (1,200) pence - 'underweight'
Barclays raises DS Smith price target to 420 (360) pence - 'overweight'
RBC initiates Admiral with 'sector perform' - target 2,600 pence
JPMorgan raises Relx price target to 4,100 (3,770) pence - 'overweight'
UBS raises 3i Group price target to 2,800 (2,700) pence - 'buy'
Goldman Sachs cuts Pearson price target to 1,276 (1,319) pence - 'buy'
Goldman Sachs raises United Utilities price target to 1,117 (1,092) pence - 'neutral'
Goldman Sachs raises Severn Trent price target to 2,288 (2,253) pence - 'sell'
FTSE 250
Barclays starts Dowlais with 'overweight' - price target 110 pence
----------
RBC cuts Close Brothers price target to 375 (650) pence - 'sector perform'
Berenberg cuts Close Brothers price target to 425 (1,100) pence - 'buy'
UBS cuts Dunelm price target to 1,111 (1,163) pence - 'neutral'
SMALL CAP AND OTHER MAIN MARKET
JPMorgan cuts BHP Group price target to 2,660 (2,730) pence - 'neutral'
UBS cuts South32 price target to 200 (210) pence - 'buy'
RBC initiates Sabre Insurance with 'outperform' - target 200 pence
Barclays raises Sabre Insurance price target to 180 (178) pence - 'overweight'
