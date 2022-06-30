Log in
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:30 2022-06-30 am EDT
151.66 GBX   -3.25%
151.66 GBX   -3.25%
Barclays : supports its UK customer-facing and junior support staff with salary increase

06/30/2022 | 08:23am EDT

06/30/2022 | 08:23am EDT
Barclays has announced a pay increase for 35,000 of its UK-based staff in customer-facing, branch and junior support roles. Effective 1 August 2022, they will receive a £1,200 increase to their annual pensionable salary. This increase brings forward part of the annual pay review that would normally have come into effect in March next year.

Barclays will continue to monitor the economic situation globally and consider our approach to pay in each country in the local context. Barclays' annual pay review for all staff will take place in the near future, effective from March 2023.

- Ends -

Notes to Editors

As Barclays continues to develop products and services to serve the changing needs of our customers and clients, especially in digitised consumer finance, it is currently looking to hire over 1,100 roles in the UK. Please go to Barclays Careers for details.

Disclaimer

Barclays plc published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 12:22:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 23 103 M 28 005 M 28 005 M
Net income 2022 4 495 M 5 449 M 5 449 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,15x
Yield 2022 4,87%
Capitalization 25 906 M 31 403 M 31 403 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,12x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 81 600
Free-Float 99,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 156,76 GBX
Average target price 234,44 GBX
Spread / Average Target 49,6%
Managers and Directors
C. S. Venkatakrishnan Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Angela Anna Cross Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Mark Ashton Rigby Group Chief Operating Officer
Laura Padovani Global Head-Compliance Services
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC-16.17%31 403
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.86%338 642
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.49%256 692
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.14%243 581
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.33%168 600
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-15.81%156 092