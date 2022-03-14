Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Barclays PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03/14 12:39:00 pm
169.86 GBX   +5.44%
12:54pBarclays suspends sales of notes linked to oil, volatility
RE
12:30pBarclays Pauses Trading in Two Sets Of ETNs; Shares Up 5%
MT
12:26pFortive Shares Gain Following Barclays Upgrade
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Barclays suspends sales of notes linked to oil, volatility

03/14/2022 | 12:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logo of Barclays bank is seen on glass lamps outside of a branch of the bank in the City of London financial district in London

LONDON/NEW YORK (Reuters) - British bank Barclays said on Monday it had suspended the sales and issuance of two exchange-traded notes (ETNs) - one linked to crude oil and another to a gauge of market volatility.

The two notes had a combined market capitalisation of over $1 billion as of March 11, Barclays data showed.

"This suspension is being imposed because Barclays does not currently have sufficient issuance capacity to support further sales from inventory and any further issuances of the ETNs," Barclays said in a statement.

"These actions are not the result of the crisis in Ukraine or any issue with the market dynamics in the underlying index components. Barclays expects to reopen sales and issuances of the ETNs as soon as it can accommodate additional capacity for future issuances," the bank added.

The ETNs affected are called iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil and iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures.

Barclays declined to elaborate on the reasons for the actions, which were effective from the opening of trading on Monday.

ETNs are debt securities that banks issue with the promise to pay holders a return linked to the performance of underlying securities or benchmarks.

They are similar to exchange-traded funds in that they trade on a stock exchange and offer investors exposure to markets that are otherwise difficult to access, but they differ in that the buyers do not hold underlying assets such as stocks or commodities.

Matt Thompson, managing partner at Chicago-based investment adviser Thompson Capital Management, which specialises in investments using VIX, said Barclays' move could have been prompted by a lack of liquidity in the market.

"This has happened on a few occasions since VIX ETPs (exchange traded products) started in 2009," Thompson said.

The esoteric world has grabbed headlines in the past - with Credit Suisse's move to delist several ETNs including one linked to Wall Street's "fear gauge", as the VIX is known, in 2020 leading to heavy losses for investors and a subsequent lawsuit.

(Reporting by Iain Withers in London and Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in New York; editing by Barbara Lewis)

By Iain Withers and Saqib Iqbal Ahmed


© Reuters 2022
All news about BARCLAYS PLC
12:54pBarclays suspends sales of notes linked to oil, volatility
RE
12:30pBarclays Pauses Trading in Two Sets Of ETNs; Shares Up 5%
MT
12:26pFortive Shares Gain Following Barclays Upgrade
MT
12:00pTRACKINSIGHT : Fixed Income ETFs Weekly Recap (March 7 to 11, 2022)
TI
11:22aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Focus on the Fed, peace talks
11:02aEuropean ADRs Climb Higher in Monday Trading
MT
09:14aBarclays Suspends Until Further Notice Further Sales and Issuances of Two Series of iPa..
BU
08:35aJPMorgan Reiterates Barclays At Overweight, Cuts PT
MT
07:24aBARCLAYS : Full Year 2021 Results Fixed Income Q&A Transcript (PDF 221KB)
PU
06:50aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Mixed Premarket; GameStop Rebounds While Alibaba, Nio ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BARCLAYS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 22 101 M 28 859 M 28 859 M
Net income 2022 3 993 M 5 214 M 5 214 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,59x
Yield 2022 4,78%
Capitalization 26 977 M 35 226 M 35 226 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,22x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 81 600
Free-Float -
Chart BARCLAYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Barclays PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 161,10 GBX
Average target price 242,13 GBX
Spread / Average Target 50,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
C. S. Venkatakrishnan Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Mark Ashton Rigby Group Chief Operating Officer
Laura Padovani Global Head-Compliance Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC-13.85%35 226
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-18.60%380 588
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-9.35%325 256
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.09%246 847
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY1.02%184 892
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.07%181 776