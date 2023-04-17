Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Barclays PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:18 2023-04-14 am EDT
157.88 GBX   +3.23%
02:05aProxy advisor ISS calls on investors to back Barclays board
RE
02:02aBarclays to Further Cut Jobs in Investment Bank, Sky News Reports
DJ
01:58aStocks called up after US bank earnings
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Barclays to Further Cut Jobs in Investment Bank, Sky News Reports

04/17/2023 | 02:02am EDT
-- Barclays PLC is expected to cut more than 100 jobs in its investment bank this week amid a slowdown in dealmaking and stock market flotations, Sky News reported citing unnamed sources.

-- The British bank layoffs, which won't be focused in a single country or function, would be the second round of cuts after 200 jobs were trimmed in its investment bank on November, according to Sky News.


Full story: https://bit.ly/407TysQ


Write to Michael Susin at michael.susin@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-17-23 0201ET

Analyst Recommendations on BARCLAYS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 26 150 M 32 491 M 32 491 M
Net income 2023 4 948 M 6 148 M 6 148 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,11x
Yield 2023 5,74%
Capitalization 24 556 M 30 510 M 30 510 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,94x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 87 400
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart BARCLAYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Barclays PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 157,88 GBX
Average target price 229,62 GBX
Spread / Average Target 45,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
C. S. Venkatakrishnan Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Angela Anna Cross Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Alistair Currie Group Chief Operating Officer
Matt Fitzwater Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC-0.40%30 510
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.45%406 682
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-10.87%236 139
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.72%228 723
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.57%169 741
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.00%149 174
