Barclays to Further Cut Jobs in Investment Bank, Sky News Reports

-- Barclays PLC is expected to cut more than 100 jobs in its investment bank this week amid a slowdown in dealmaking and stock market flotations, Sky News reported citing unnamed sources.
-- The British bank layoffs, which won't be focused in a single country or function, would be the second round of cuts after 200 jobs were trimmed in its investment bank on November, according to Sky News.
Full story: https://bit.ly/407TysQ
04-17-23 0201ET