Barclays plans to return at least 10 billion pounds ($12.60 billion) of capital to shareholders between 2024 and 2026 through dividends and share buybacks, and reorganize the business in five operating divisions from the current three.

The bank also said that it plans a return on tangible equity greater than 10% for 2024 and greater than 12% for 2026, ahead of its long-awaited strategy update.

"Our new three-year plan, which we will be announcing at the investor update today, is designed to further improve Barclays' operational and financial performance, driving higher returns, and predictable, attractive shareholder distributions," Chief Executive C. S. Venkatakrishnan said.

The FTSE 100-listed lender posted a pretax profit for the three months ended Dec. 31 of GBP110 million, compared with GBP1.31 billion a year earlier and an estimated GBP238 million taken from a company-compiled consensus.

It booked a GBP927 million charge from previously flagged structural cost actions while analysts had expected a GBP825 million hit. This brings total structural cost actions for the year as a whole to GBP1.05 billion compared with GBP151 million.

The London-listed group also outlined a reorganization of the business in five operating divisions.

