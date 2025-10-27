Barclays announces the expansion of its activities in Saudi Arabia, having received a provisional license from the Capital Market Authority to begin its investment banking and global markets activities in the country.



The British group will open an office in 2026 in the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh, enabling it to deepen its client coverage by moving closer to its key corporate, institutional, and sovereign wealth fund clients.



Mohammed Al-Sarhan will join Barclays as independent non-executive chairman of the board of directors of its Saudi franchise. He will bring extensive experience and close relationships with local clients.



Barclays' expansion in Saudi Arabia advances the bank's strategic growth in the Middle East and strengthens its presence within the Gulf Cooperation Council, already operating in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.