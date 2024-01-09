(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Tuesday morning and Wednesday:

FTSE 100

Deutsche Bank raises Legal & General price target to 305 (295) pence - 'buy'

Goldman Sachs raises Intermediate Capital price target to 1,920 (1,840) pence - 'buy'

RBC raises Hikma Pharmaceuticals price target to 2,175 (2,150) pence - 'sector perform'

Barclays raises Barratt Developments price target to 560 (464) pence - 'equal weight'

Berenberg cuts Endeavour Mining price target to 2,000 (2,400) pence - 'buy'

Berenberg raises Anglo American price target to 1,600 (1,500) pence - 'hold'

Berenberg raises Rio Tinto price target to 6,200 (6,000) pence - 'buy'

Jefferies cuts Rentokil Initial price target to 600 (650) pence - 'buy'

Bernstein raises Diageo price target to 3,580 (3,465) pence - 'outperform'

FTSE 250

Barclays raises Bellway price target to 3,022 (2,330) pence - 'overweight'

Berenberg raises Hochschild Mining price target to 140 (130) pence - 'buy'

Jefferies cuts Drax Group price target to 660 (700) pence - 'buy'

SMALL CAP

Goldman Sachs raises Wise price target to 1,200 (1,150) pence - 'buy'

Berenberg raises Yellow Cake price target to 744 (657) pence - 'buy'

Berenberg cuts Wheaton Precious Metals price target to 4,500 (5,000) pence - 'buy'

Berenberg cuts Tharisa price target to 130 (150) pence - 'buy'

Berenberg cuts Sovereign Metals price target to 42 (90) pence - 'buy'

Berenberg cuts Rainbow Rare Earths price target to 37 (38) pence - 'buy'

Berenberg cuts Kenmare Resources price target to 480 (570) pence - 'hold'

Berenberg raises Jubilee Metals price target to 10 (9) pence - 'buy'

Berenberg cuts Greatland Gold price target to 12 (19) pence - 'buy'

Berenberg cuts Ecora Resources price target to 150 (180) pence - 'buy'

Berenberg cuts Central Asia Metals price target to 220 (240) pence - 'buy'

Berenberg cuts BHP Group price target to 2,300 (2,400) pence - 'hold'

Berenberg cuts Atalaya Mining price target to 370 (380) pence - 'hold'

