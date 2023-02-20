Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Barclays PLC
  News
  7. Summary
    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:46:03 2023-02-20 am EST
175.56 GBX   +1.19%
04:44aFTSE 100 Rises as Miners, Financial Stocks Gain
DJ
04:16aBerenberg lowers Spectris; RBC cuts Direct Line
AN
02:54aDarktrace calls in E&Y; Bank of Cyprus payout near
AN
Berenberg lowers Spectris; RBC cuts Direct Line

02/20/2023 | 04:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Monday morning and Friday:

----------

FTSE 100

----------

JPMorgan raises Barclays price target to 230 (220) pence - 'overweight'

----------

Bank of America cuts NatWest price target to 390 (430) pence - 'buy'

----------

Berenberg cuts NatWest price target to 360 (380) pence - 'buy'

----------

RBC raises St James's place price target to 1,300 (1,260) pence - 'sector perform'

----------

Deutsche Bank cuts Hargreaves Lansdown price target to 870 (990) pence - 'hold'

----------

Deutsche Bank raises Prudential price target to 1,460 (1,450) pence - 'buy'

----------

Berenberg raises Halma price target to 2,295 (2,260) pence - 'hold'

----------

FTSE 250

----------

Berenberg cuts Spectris to 'hold' (buy) - price target 3,470 (3,835) pence

----------

Berenberg raises Oxford Instruments price target to 2,930 (2,500) pence - 'buy'

----------

RBC raises IntegraFin price target to 325 (320) pence - 'sector perform'

----------

RBC cuts Quilter price target to 140 (145) pence - 'outperform'

----------

RBC raises Dunelm price target to 1,250 (1,100) pence - 'sector perform'

----------

Barclays cuts Dr Martens price target to 195 (270) pence - 'overweight'

----------

Jefferies cuts Indivior price target to 2,115 (2,655) pence - 'buy'

----------

Morgan Stanley cuts Indivior target to 2,500 (2,600) pence - 'overweight'

----------

RBC cuts Direct Line to 'sector perform' (outperform) - price target 190 (260) pence

----------

Barclays raises Moneysupermarket.com target to 290 (270) pence - 'overweight'

----------

Berenberg raises Moneysupermarket.com price target to 260 (240) pence - 'buy'

----------

Numis cuts Derwent London to 'add' - price target 3050 pence

----------

Numis cuts Capital & Counties to 'add' - price target 140 pence

----------

Numis cuts Hammerson to 'add' - price target 34 pence

----------

Numis cuts LondonMetric to 'add' - price target 230 pence

----------

Numis cuts Primary Health to 'hold' - price target 120 pence

----------

SMALL CAP, AIM AND OTHER MAIN MARKET

----------

Barclays starts Alphawave with 'overweight' - price target 160 pence

----------

Barclays raises Kingspan price target to 82 (76) EUR - 'overweight'

----------

RBC raises Halfords price target to 225 (200) pence - 'outperform'

----------

Jefferies raises Jet2 price target to 1,600 (1,300) pence - 'buy'

----------

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHAWAVE IP GROUP PLC 2.37% 95.82 Delayed Quote.-8.24%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 0.20% 35.35 Delayed Quote.6.73%
BARCLAYS PLC 1.11% 175.38 Delayed Quote.9.45%
CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC -0.73% 122 Delayed Quote.15.40%
DERWENT LONDON PLC -0.15% 2612 Delayed Quote.10.39%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -0.94% 11.768 Delayed Quote.12.20%
DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC -0.65% 182.018 Delayed Quote.-17.22%
DR. MARTENS PLC 0.39% 152.8 Delayed Quote.-20.15%
DUNELM GROUP PLC 0.18% 1226.25 Delayed Quote.25.03%
FTSE 100 -0.02% 8002.14 Delayed Quote.7.42%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX -0.09% 20068.51 Delayed Quote.6.56%
HALFORDS GROUP PLC -1.94% 212 Delayed Quote.3.45%
HALMA PLC -0.49% 2227.97 Delayed Quote.13.42%
HAMMERSON PLC -0.98% 30.18 Delayed Quote.28.15%
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC 0.05% 854.8 Delayed Quote.-0.30%
INDIVIOR PLC -4.53% 1609.85 Delayed Quote.-9.02%
INTEGRAFIN HOLDINGS PLC 0.34% 296 Delayed Quote.-2.38%
JET2 PLC 0.45% 1300.5 Delayed Quote.35.75%
KINGSPAN GROUP PLC 0.13% 63.5 Real-time Quote.25.39%
LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC -0.42% 191.8 Delayed Quote.11.78%
MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM GROUP PLC 0.40% 232.53 Delayed Quote.20.37%
MORGAN STANLEY -0.06% 99.51 Delayed Quote.17.04%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) -0.22% 1149.72 Real-time Quote.7.24%
NATWEST GROUP PLC -1.23% 281.182 Delayed Quote.7.32%
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC -0.61% 2465 Delayed Quote.9.29%
PRIMARY HEALTH PROPERTIES PLC 0.18% 108.9 Delayed Quote.-1.90%
PRUDENTIAL PLC -0.38% 1299.5 Delayed Quote.15.88%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) -0.08% 1624.88 Real-time Quote.7.04%
SPECTRIS PLC -1.92% 3168 Delayed Quote.7.79%
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC 0.12% 1251.5 Delayed Quote.14.16%
Financials
Sales 2023 26 017 M 31 210 M 31 210 M
Net income 2023 5 079 M 6 093 M 6 093 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,49x
Yield 2023 5,31%
Capitalization 27 537 M 33 034 M 33 034 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,06x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 87 400
Free-Float 99,6%
