Berenberg lowers Spectris; RBC cuts Direct Line

(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Monday morning and Friday:
FTSE 100
JPMorgan raises Barclays price target to 230 (220) pence - 'overweight'
Bank of America cuts NatWest price target to 390 (430) pence - 'buy'
Berenberg cuts NatWest price target to 360 (380) pence - 'buy'
RBC raises St James's place price target to 1,300 (1,260) pence - 'sector perform'
Deutsche Bank cuts Hargreaves Lansdown price target to 870 (990) pence - 'hold'
Deutsche Bank raises Prudential price target to 1,460 (1,450) pence - 'buy'
Berenberg raises Halma price target to 2,295 (2,260) pence - 'hold'
FTSE 250
Berenberg cuts Spectris to 'hold' (buy) - price target 3,470 (3,835) pence
Berenberg raises Oxford Instruments price target to 2,930 (2,500) pence - 'buy'
RBC raises IntegraFin price target to 325 (320) pence - 'sector perform'
RBC cuts Quilter price target to 140 (145) pence - 'outperform'
RBC raises Dunelm price target to 1,250 (1,100) pence - 'sector perform'
Barclays cuts Dr Martens price target to 195 (270) pence - 'overweight'
Jefferies cuts Indivior price target to 2,115 (2,655) pence - 'buy'
Morgan Stanley cuts Indivior target to 2,500 (2,600) pence - 'overweight'
RBC cuts Direct Line to 'sector perform' (outperform) - price target 190 (260) pence
Barclays raises Moneysupermarket.com target to 290 (270) pence - 'overweight'
Berenberg raises Moneysupermarket.com price target to 260 (240) pence - 'buy'
Numis cuts Derwent London to 'add' - price target 3050 pence
Numis cuts Capital & Counties to 'add' - price target 140 pence
Numis cuts Hammerson to 'add' - price target 34 pence
Numis cuts LondonMetric to 'add' - price target 230 pence
Numis cuts Primary Health to 'hold' - price target 120 pence
SMALL CAP, AIM AND OTHER MAIN MARKET
Barclays starts Alphawave with 'overweight' - price target 160 pence
----------
Barclays raises Kingspan price target to 82 (76) EUR - 'overweight'
RBC raises Halfords price target to 225 (200) pence - 'outperform'
Jefferies raises Jet2 price target to 1,600 (1,300) pence - 'buy'
