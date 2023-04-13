Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Barclays PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:22 2023-04-13 am EDT
152.94 GBX   -0.08%
12:08pBlack Barclays banker alleges years of discrimination - lawsuit
RE
09:54aEC to propose an SVB-like resolution approach
Alphavalue
09:07aFactbox-Wall St banks expect one more Fed rate-hike as recession looms
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Black Barclays banker alleges years of discrimination - lawsuit

04/13/2023 | 12:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, April 13 (Reuters) - A Black Barclays banker is alleging he faced years of discrimination that violated his dignity and created a hostile work environment that left him feeling trapped and in fear for his job.

Henry-Serge Moune Nkeng, who is of Cameroonian origin, is one of three Black bankers to sue the British bank and a number of senior employees in a joint London claim that alleges they were treated unfairly because of their race.

Claire McCann, a lawyer for the bank, told the East London Employment Tribunal on Thursday that Moune Nkeng had been selective with his evidence, had misrepresented emails and that parts of his case were exaggerated in an attempt to explain away things that undermined his arguments.

Barclays declined to comment.

Moune Nkeng, an assistant vice president who works on the market risk model validation team, alleges that hurtful and discriminatory comments, that began with his 2014 appraisal, laid the foundation for a campaign that was intimidating.

He alleged he and former vice president Louis Samnick, who is also bringing a race discrimination claim against the bank, were disparagingly referred to as "the French Legion" at a Christmas dinner in 2014, a court document showed.

His operational boss was aggressive, edits and corrections to his work showed he was being set up to fail and his managers racially discriminated against him by "forcing" him to return to the office despite a serious knee injury, which put him into "panic mode", he alleges.

McCann, however, said he had praised his managers for their "great support" during an appraisal process and noted he had not been put on a performance improvement plan despite a poor performance rating in 2017 because of his knee surgeries.

She also said emails showed his bosses had made it clear he could work from home as long as necessary, disputing his claim that he was not given the option to apply formally for flexible working.

"You don't need to ask for something if you're already being given it," she said.

"This is also part of my perception," Moune Nkeng said. "There was an expectation to be in the office."

Moune Nkeng is the first of the three bankers to give evidence. Samnick and Christian Abanda Bello, a former Barclays vice president, are all suing the bank in a case that will continue. (Reporting by Kirstin Ridley Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2023
All news about BARCLAYS PLC
12:08pBlack Barclays banker alleges years of discrimination - lawsuit
RE
09:54aEC to propose an SVB-like resolution approach
Alphavalue
09:07aFactbox-Wall St banks expect one more Fed rate-hike as recession looms
RE
07:56aCredit Default Rates by UK SMEs, Households Rise -2-
DJ
07:56aCredit Default Rates by UK SMEs, Households Rise in 1Q, Could Increase Further
DJ
05:30aLottomatica Expects to Launch EUR425 Million Milan IPO by April-end
MT
03:32aTesco profit sapped by inflation but revenue tops consensus
AN
12:04aBarclays Plans Additional Branch Closures Amid Declining Customer Visits
MT
04/12JPMorgan was urged to cut ties to Jeffrey Epstein, lawsuit claims
RE
04/12Barclays plans to close 15 more branches in UK this summer
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BARCLAYS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 26 140 M 32 582 M 32 582 M
Net income 2023 4 939 M 6 157 M 6 157 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 4,96x
Yield 2023 5,92%
Capitalization 23 873 M 29 757 M 29 757 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,91x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 87 400
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart BARCLAYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Barclays PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 153,06 GBX
Average target price 229,32 GBX
Spread / Average Target 49,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
C. S. Venkatakrishnan Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Angela Anna Cross Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Alistair Currie Group Chief Operating Officer
Matt Fitzwater Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC-3.44%29 757
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.18%376 693
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-14.01%227 820
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.22%227 549
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.36%169 385
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.09%148 024
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer