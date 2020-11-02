Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Barclays Plc    BARC   GB0031348658

BARCLAYS PLC

(BARC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 11/02 03:23:27 am
105.23 GBX   -1.25%
02:41aBritain extends help to coronavirus-hit borrowers
RE
02:06aNOKIA : Barclays reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
02:05aLAFARGEHOLCIM : Barclays reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Britain extends help to coronavirus-hit borrowers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/02/2020 | 02:56am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the new Financial Conduct Authority in the Canary Wharf business district of London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's financial watchdog said on Monday it would extend payment holidays on credit cards, car finance, personal loans and pawned goods before tougher coronavirus restrictions come into effect this week.

Britain announced a one-month lockdown across England would start on Thursday to contain a second wave of the pandemic.

Consumers who have not yet had a payment deferral under guidance issued in July can request one that lasts for up to six months, the Financial Conduct Authority said in a statement.

Borrowers who have already had one deferral would be able to apply for a second deferral, the FCA said.

"Borrowers should only take up this support if they need it," the FCA said in a statement.

For high-cost, short-term credit like payday loans, consumers could apply for a payment deferral of one month if they have not already had one, the FCA said.

"We will work with trade bodies and lenders on how to implement these proposals as quickly as possible, and will make another announcement shortly," the FCA said.

The FCA said on Saturday it would propose further relief to help mortgage borrowers and would make a statement on Monday.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Rachel Armstrong and Edmund Blair)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC -0.49% 105.93 Delayed Quote.-40.68%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 0.89% 327.55 Delayed Quote.-45.17%
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC -2.57% 27.3128 Delayed Quote.-55.16%
NATWEST GROUP PLC -2.46% 120.13587 Delayed Quote.-48.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BARCLAYS PLC
02:41aBritain extends help to coronavirus-hit borrowers
RE
02:06aNOKIA : Barclays reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
02:05aLAFARGEHOLCIM : Barclays reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
10/31UK's FCA to announce further support for mortgage borrowers
RE
10/30Dunkin' Brands to go private in $8.76 billion deal by Arby's owner
RE
10/30Aston Martin hikes yield on $1.1 billion junk bond sale to 10.5%
RE
10/30NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
10/30LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 logs worst month since March on virus resurgenc..
RE
10/30NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/30NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 21 526 M 27 774 M 27 774 M
Net income 2020 1 044 M 1 348 M 1 348 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,0x
Yield 2020 1,21%
Capitalization 18 488 M 23 953 M 23 854 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,86x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 80 800
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart BARCLAYS PLC
Duration : Period :
Barclays Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BARCLAYS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 145,09 GBX
Last Close Price 106,56 GBX
Spread / Highest target 121%
Spread / Average Target 36,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Edward Staley Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nigel Paul Higgins Group Chairman
Mark Ashton Rigby Group Chief Operating Officer
Tushar Morzaria Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Timothy James Breedon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BARCLAYS PLC-40.68%23 953
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.67%298 846
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-27.33%247 081
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.71%205 024
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-20.51%174 882
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.5.93%146 616
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group